Natural gas tariffs are expected to rise 0.8% from October Energy

The regulatory authority for energy services (ERSE) presented the proposal on Wednesday to update the tariffs for regulated natural gas, which are to increase domestically by 0.8% from October onwards.

According to the company, chaired by Cristina Portugal, this deviation should lead to an increase in the average monthly bill for a couple with two children by 15 cents, based on an average bill of 20.31 euros.

For a couple without children and an average monthly bill of 10.94 euros, the increase is in the order of eight cents.

“Despite the lowering of the tariff for access to the networks, the cost of supplying natural gas is expected to increase, which justifies the increase in the temporary tariffs for retail sales,” ERSE said in a statement.

The regulator clarifies that “the 245,000 consumers who remain in the last resort and account for around 2% of national consumption are subject to these fluctuations”.

ERSE’s proposal now needs to be analyzed by its tariff authority and the regulator has to make a final decision by June 1st.

Transitional tariffs apply between October 1 and September 30, 2022, although ERSE has the option to conduct quarterly reviews.

Consumer tariffs in a liberalized market depend on what has been agreed with their suppliers, although all consumers, whether on the regulated or the free market, will have to pay for the component of access to the networks, which in the present case will decrease.

The regulator recalls that “this tariff proposal is presented in a context of uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” which may affect demand for natural gas and affect energy prices.

“Taking into account the successive price reductions in previous years, the cumulative variation in the transitional tariff for sales to end customers to domestic gas customers recorded a decrease of 8.0%,” emphasizes ERSE.

Transitional tariffs for natural gas and electricity apply until 2025.