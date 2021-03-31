Guarantee culture program regulation for companies published | Cultural policy

This Wednesday in Diário da República, the government published the regulation on the support of the guarantee culture program for companies in the amount of 30 million euros, which will come into force on Thursday.

Known according to the regulation that appears more than two months after the announcement of the support and about a month after the regulation on the support of culture related to the response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the system of incentives for the cultural business fabric as a “guarantee culture program (Business Fabric)”, which is aimed at “micro, small and medium-sized enterprises” and “sole proprietorships with organized bookkeeping” in the industry.

As early as March 12, the Minister of Culture Graça Fonseca stated that of the 42 million euros announced in January as part of the “Guarantee Culture” program, 30 million, along with other industry support, are intended “only and exclusively” for the corporate sector with a maximum funding limit of 50,000 euros Micro companies, 75,000 euros for small companies and 100,000 euros for medium-sized companies.

These funds are part of the thematic operational program Competitiveness and Internationalization according to the regulation. According to the notice published on the 22nd, the remaining 12 million euros are intended for non-commercial artistic establishments, which have a maximum funding limit of 10,000 euros for individuals, 20,000 euros for informal groups and 40,000 euros for informal groups. Legal persons .

According to the regulation published this Wednesday, candidates, companies or entrepreneurs must be legally constituted on January 1, 2020, have an economic code (CAE) in the field of culture, not be involved in bankruptcy proceedings and have positive equity on December 31, 2019 and have a regulated financial and social security situation.

Applications must relate to activities aimed at creating culture or programming for the public “which may include physical or digital presentations and formats” and include activities that “have been suspended and can be resumed”.

The projects must be designed in the areas of performing arts, visual arts, cross-disciplinary, cinema, museology and books, have a maximum duration of nine months from the date of the announcement of the favorable decision and a minimum expenditure of 5000 euros per application. .

Among other things, the costs incurred as of January 1 of this year related to production and personnel costs, processing, translation and printing costs, logistics and accessibility, involvement and training of the audience as well as the creation of content, advertising and media campaigns, with the creation and maintenance of digital platforms , with technical material and with the dissemination of artistic projects.

Applications must be submitted under a notice published by the Managing Authority of the Competitiveness and Internationalization Thematic Operational Program that will select it, using the form available at the 2020 Desk.

“The incentive [será] calculated on the basis of the value of the expenditure considered eligible “and” the proposal for a reasoned decision on the appropriations to be allocated will be made by the managing authority within 20 working days from the date of submission of the application “, notified to the beneficiary “within 3 working days from the date of issue”.

“The intermediary responsible for analyzing applications, payments and monitoring the implementation of projects is the Instituto de Turismo de Portugal (…), which can obtain a specific opinion from the General Inspectorate for Cultural Activities.” Acceptance of the decision to provide support must be confirmed on the Simplified Access Platform.

The list of eligible PPAs is published as an annex to the regulation providing for the retail sale of books, discs, CDs and DVDs, “cassettes and the like”, in specialty stores, book publishing, production, distribution and film projection, as well as videos and television programs, technical activities audiovisual post-production, sound recording and music publishing, architecture, design, performing arts and performing arts support, artistic and literary creation, operating rooms, libraries and archives, museum activities, historical sites and monuments, and bullfighting activities.

In the case of “retail sales of other products”, the candidate must have the sale of works of art (art galleries) as their main subject. The diploma of March 30th, published this Wednesday in a supplement to Series I of the Diário da República, comes into force on Thursday April 1st.