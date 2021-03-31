Frederico Morais wins the Rip Curl Newcastle Cup | surfing

More than three months after John John Florence won the Billabong Pipe Masters, the first leg of the 2021 Championship Tour (CT), the world’s premier surfing competition, returned to Merewether Beach in the Australian city of Newcastle and Frederico Morais started The Portuguese Surfer defeated Jordy Smith and Matt Banting on Wednesday night to qualify for the next round.

After Frederico Morais won 17th place in the third round on the north coast of Oahu, Hawaii – he was removed by Australian Jack Freestone – he failed to find him in Merewether, which had received no evidence of this importance for nearly three decades would have. the best conditions – waves between one meter and 1.5 meters – and had first rivals Matt Banting, who surfed at home, and the South African Jordy Smith.

Although he admitted that the fourth run of the first round would be complicated as it would be up against “two great surfers”, “Kikas” came to Australia confident – “It all depends on me. I surf and wait for a good result. “- and in the first wave he got a score of 3.33, a mark that surpassed the initial wave by Banting and Smith.

Almost immediately, the Cascais surfer, who will represent Portugal at the Tokyo Olympics, did even better in two almost consecutive waves (5.33 and 4.17), putting pressure on the Australian and South African sides.

The first to respond in the middle of the heat was Banting, who got a 4.33, and shortly after, Smith scored 4.57. However, Frederico Morais remained constant and made two more good waves after about ten minutes: 4.90 and 5.60.

From then on, “Kikas” held the tie, but Banting and Smith replied: The Australian got 5.93 and the South African 5.97. However, the lead continued to be that of the Portuguese, who were still making the best heatwave before the battery ended with the wave of 6.67.

In the end, Frederico Morais made it to the next round with 12.27 (5.60 and 6.67), Jordy Smith in second (11.17) and Matt Banting in third (10.90).

From the second round of the CT and the next three, which will also be on Australian soil, Kelly Slater will be. The charismatic 49-year-old American surfer, who already has 11 world titles on his résumé, reached the semifinals at the Billabong Pipe Masters but gave up traveling to Australia after recovering from ankle and hip injuries.

“I’ve suffered a little since the Pipe Masters. These are current and past problems on both ankles, as well as a right hip injury that prevented me from surfing. It is a severe blow to me. I love Australia and I miss the seasons I’ve spent a lot, ”said Slater, who will be replaced in the four Australian stages by Mikey Wright, CT’s first substitute.