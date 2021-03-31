Concerned dolls are now t-shirts in support of cultural workers

Sofia Meireis Alves, sponsor of the World You Need is Love project, has decided to sell sustainable and supportive t-shirts for mothers and children, inspired by the Dolls of Concern made by Guatemalan artisans. The sweaters made of organic cotton have the design of several Dolls of Concern printed with sentences such as “No more worries, we are the cure”.

The proceeds from the sale of sweaters from Viana do Castelo, inspired by Guatemalan dolls and made from organic cotton in Guimarães, go to União Audiovisual, which helps families of cultural workers. “The T-shirts are made in collaboration with the Portuguese brand Giigi, but we are the ones who donate part of the money from the sale of shirts made in Viana do Castelo to the Audiovisual Association,” reveals the businesswoman from São Romão do Neiva , on the left bank of the Lima River.

União Audiovisual is an association that arose during the pandemic and provides food support to cultural professionals who have found themselves in a situation of social vulnerability due to the massive cessation of cultural activities. The shirts are available in the online shop of the World You Need is Love project and cost 29.90 euros, of which five euros go to the Audiovisual Association.

The businesswoman says that according to a Mayan legend in Guatemala, before going to bed, “the problems that affect these dolls must be explained and then placed under the pillow so that the dolls are left with these problems”.

“In a year when anxiety soared due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many parents shared the importance of these dolls, which became their children’s allies when it comes to expressing their feelings,” the businesswoman says, adding added last Christmas The sale of Dolls of Concern at a price of 5.90 euros was “a success” as a “gift for many adults who use them as amulets”. These ended with “inspiring the creation of t-shirts.

DR

The World You Need Is Love is an online shop that sells sustainable products handcrafted by artisans from Thailand to Nepal via Indonesia, Timor, India, Sri Lanka and soon Peru. The project came about as a result of a trip around the world that the businesswoman and her husband Ivo Tavares undertook in 2017 to “photograph weddings for free in the countries they visit”.

“On the way there we experienced a lot of love, but also injustices and inequalities. That is why we founded the shop to give artists from all over the world the opportunity to display their products on the Portuguese market. Those who buy our store know that they support conscientious consumption, ensure small business continuity, and often support projects that support solidarity institutions in the countries where they operate, ”he explains.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused at least 2,792,586 deaths worldwide, which was attributed to more than 127 million cases of infection, according to a balance drawn up by AFP. In Portugal, 16,845 people died from 821,104 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health.