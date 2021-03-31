“Buyout”, the scheme the NBA is threatening to undermine | basketball
There are several reasons why the NBA is the most watched basketball championship in the world. One of these is the balance the organization seeks to foster, with mechanisms for distributing the best players to all teams, including the salary cap imposed on teams, which assumes that no cadre can be filled with stars and their respective astronomical salaries. But perhaps the basic idea of the NBA, which is noble and sensible in every way, is being undermined in the short term.