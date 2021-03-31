Basketball: Sporting and FC Porto face each other in the cup socks Other modalities

Basketball: Sporting and FC Porto face each other in the cup socks Other modalities

Sporting and FC Porto will meet in the semi-finals of the Portuguese Basketball Cup in Matosinhos on April 10 after a Benfica immortal dictated the draw in Lisbon on Wednesday.

The first two classified in the regular phase of the league can therefore after the triumph of the “Lions” in the Portuguese Cup 2019-20, which has been postponed for this season, and the “Dragon” in the Hugo dos Santos Cup.

On October 8, 2020, Sporting defeated FC Porto 87-78 in Odivelas and won the Portuguese Cup 40 years later. On February 7th, the “Blues and Whites” in Sines won the “Green and Whites” for 72-68.

?????? Semi-finals (April 10th):

3:00 p.m .: @SLBenfica vs. Immortals LUZiGÁS

5:30 p.m .: @Sporting_CP vs. @ FCPorto # SomosBasquetebol

– FPB Basketball (@fpbasquetebol) March 31, 2021

In the championship, there was also a triumph for each side: the “Lions” forced themselves on December 29, 2020 between 63 and 57 at home, and the “Dragons” reacted in Porto with a victory between 81 and 78 on March 7th .

Before the game between Sporting and FC Porto, which is scheduled for 5.30 p.m., they face Benfica, the third in the regular phase of the league, and Imortal, the fourth, at 3 p.m.

In the championship games, the “Reds” won in Luz on October 17, 2020 between 97 and 84, but the Algarve reacted in Albufeira and prevailed after extra time in a game played on January 17 between 93 and 86.

The winners of the two meetings will qualify for the final on April 11th, which will take place at 4 p.m.