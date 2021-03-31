At the end of the year, Joana Carneiro is no longer chief conductor of the Portuguese Symphony Orchestra Lied

At the end of the year, Joana Carneiro is no longer chief conductor of the Portuguese Symphony Orchestra Lied

The conductor Joana Carneiro will no longer be a member of the Portuguese Symphony Orchestra (OSP) at the end of the year, announced the board of the Artistic Production Organization (Opart), which oversees the orchestra, on Tuesday evening.

In a statement, Opart’s board of directors announced “that Joana Carneiro has announced her wish to cease her work as principal conductor of the OSP after the end of her current mandate on December 31, 2021”.

Joana Carneiro, 44 ​​years old, was appointed head of the OSP in January 2014 after being successively reappointed.

Opart’s Board of Directors is committed to recruiting a new Principal Conductor for the OSP “to take up his duties in early 2022” and takes the opportunity to “express its appreciation for the conductor’s important work in these years”. in favor of the artistic confirmation and identity of the Portuguese symphony orchestra and the prestige of the National Theater of São Carlos ”.

Joana Carneiro performed other functions outside of Opart, namely that of artistic director of the Gulbenkian Stage for Orchestra.

Between 2009 and 2018 the conductor was musical director of the Berkeley Symphony Orchestra in the USA. During his career he has worked with various orchestras including Philharmonia, BBC Philharmonic, BBC Symphony, Royal Stockholm Philharmonic, Swedish Radio Symphony, Helsinki Philharmonic, RTE Symphony of the Republic of Ireland, Hong Kong Philharmonic and Gothenburg Symphony in Sweden, as well as the formations of the operas of Stockholm, Copenhagen, Scotland and England. He has also worked with the Royal Philharmonic of Liverpool in England, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the Philharmonic Orchestra of Radio France, the Orchestra of Paris, the Brittany Orchestra in France, the Norrköping Symphony in Sweden, the Norrlands Opera Orchestra and the Malmo Symphony from Sweden, the Residentie Orkest from The Hague, the National Orchestra from Spain and the symphony orchestra from the Teatro La Fenice at the Venice Biennale in northeast Italy.

In the United States, Joana Carneiro has directed the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra and the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra.

In 2010 he conducted the concert by Peter Sellars, King Oedipus / Symphony of Psalms, on the two works by Igor Stravinsky, which was awarded a Helpmann Prize.

In 2017 he conducted the Stockholm Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at the Nobel Prize ceremony in the Swedish capital.