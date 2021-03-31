Are we learning to live in submission? | opinion

1. I understand that for Vice Admiral Gouveia e Melo the vaccination of more than 60,000 education professionals over the past weekend is a key issue. Without diminishing its importance, I understand less well that it is also important for political decision-makers for a comatose state education system. In a short synthesis, extract what we have: Loss of accumulated learning to be seriously diagnosed; many emotional trauma help; 17,000 students who did not even receive distance learning; around 80,000 with special educational needs and more than 350,000, supported by the school social campaign, practically abandoned; a student profile to fill a void of solutions; an autocratic school governance model that obeys the voice of a ministry with no prestige or political strength; a teaching career that denies those who are and keeps those who want to leave; a perfidious legislative structure that is subject to constant clumsiness; an assessment of learning, measured from below, based on the mediocrity of what is required and a distorted and scattered logic of the exams. And the teachers, vaccinated but sleepwalking, support a system that is permeated with these inequalities and injustices. Submissively, they run away from confrontation, the only way to solve one of the greatest problems of our being.

2. In Los Angeles, the Unified School District has introduced a computer application developed by Microsoft to generate a daily QR code that is required for students to enter their school. Therefore, they must demonstrate every day that they have a negative PCR test within the expiration date. In addition to answering, they repeat themselves daily to questions about health control. Only when these requirements are met will the students receive a QR code that is only valid for that day in order to enter the school.

Over here, the University of Lisbon Law Faculty was the strange protagonist of an abusive attempt to digitally control the movements of the students in a situation of remote testing, recording noises, deviations in the eyes, computer activity, and everything that happened around it in a miserable intrusion into his private life. This boldness, this disgusting disregard for legality (for the time being) that comes from the school that trains those who have to care for justice is trembling. This outrage would have consequences if we did not go through a period of very severe social pandemic on top of the severe public health pandemic.

In the course of this normalization of the abnormal, quietly and even with the promises of the “strictly indispensable”, the decree of the President of the Republic, which renewed the state of emergency, allows the personal data of citizens to be breached.

What world is it that is being created?

We asked epidemiologists, virologists, geneticists, and molecular medicine specialists to fight the virus. We must now turn to the social sciences to end the hatred and outrage that heighten fear and insecurity. Indeed, the socio-political and economic conditions of Portuguese society were not taken into account when choosing strategies to combat the pandemic. I see people desperate and emotionally drained from the prophecies and guarantees of specialists contradicting each other at every step. And I am already starting to hear new arguments defending the need to maintain sanitary measures permanently because after all, mass vaccination and the immunity of the group from which it would emerge will not prevent the continuity of infectious transmission. Reputable commentators and writers refer to those who oppose the standardization of opinions or invoke scholars as being recognized as being as recognized as those who have a trapped place on television and disagree with them as deniers. The critical discussion of various arguments and views, however, cannot be viewed as a pathological response, let alone a phenomenon of social upheaval. Unless we want a society that simply mimics autocrats and controversial interests.

How can I catalog a society that a year ago accepted, without inhuman protest, the inhuman closure of its elderly people in houses from which they are not allowed to leave even after vaccination? Nothing good expects a democracy in which sticky acceptance has undoubtedly become a virtue.