A night in which football won over politics Football

As the Spanish journalist Miguel Ángel Lara noted, football is so big that FIFA (211) has more countries registered than the United Nations (193 plus two observer states). These data serve as a preamble to prove that on Wednesday the strength of football outstripped that of politics.

Kosovo traveled to Seville, where they lost 3-1 to mighty Spain in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. The expected outcome isn’t the main news – the news is the fact that Spain has received a nation that you don’t recognize as such.

If football itself hadn’t escaped what it should have been – a competitive but healthy argument – the environment around the game was anything but normal. Those who saw the game on Spanish television TVE – which put the acronym for Kosovo in lower case – noted that the station in the neighboring country did not broadcast the moment of the Kosovar anthem and told storytellers not to speak about the Kosovo arrangement different types of designation. “The opponent of Spain”, “the team of the football association of Kosovo” and “the territory of Kosovo” were some of them. The announcer also avoided talking about the country and said “Kosovar team”.

Provocative changes that make all the difference for Spain: They allow the team from the Balkans of the former Yugoslavia to be sent to a group of eleven boys who come together for FIFA football purposes, rather than a group of players who a Territory – the one that Spain does not recognize as an independent nation.

The Spaniards, one of the five countries of the European Union that do not recognize Kosovo (the rest are Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia and Greece), have even provoked their opponents in the last few days and called the Kosovar team “Kosovo Territory” ” . The federal officials of the young territory, unilaterally independent from Serbia since 2008, complained, but Spain gave them little recognition.

Kosovo is still poor in football

On the Kosovar side, in terms of football, there is a team with few world-class artists. When Kosovo played its first official game (2016 against Finland), Kosovo already had eleven players shortly before the start of the game.

Regardless, this country cannot have footballers born in Kosovo in 2008 and FIFA made an exception to the rules so many players have changed their selection to play for Kosovo – there are mostly former ones Athletes from “sister” “Albania.

For Spain, the Kosovar passport is not even allowed to enter, but the Spanish Interior Ministry has made an exception. In the end, on this Wednesday, everything happened on the pitch as defined by FIFA and UEFA: football, what football is, politics, what politics.

And in this area they sent the Spaniards. After a draw against Greece and a short win against Georgia, Luís Enrique’s team had to win and convince. And he did it. He triumphed 3-1 (Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and Gerard Moreno) with a globally convincing performance and almost complete dominance, securing a result that allowed him to go to the top with seven points in three games, another one Group B promotion as Sweden (six points from two games).