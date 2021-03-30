Volta ao Algarve Route repeats the formula for success | To go biking

The 47th Volta ao Algarve will bring Lagos to the top of Malhão for 765.8 kilometers and stretch over five stages, including the return from Portimão as a destination and the inevitable Fóia.

Between May 5th and 9th, the “Algarvia” squad is facing a course for every taste, with two arrivals tailored to sprinters, two mountain finals and the traditional individual time trial in Lagoa. It is generally the usual “formula” of racing that has attracted so many World Tour teams in recent years.

The first stage for sprinters starts in Lagos and leads 189.5 kilometers to Portimão, where the end of the stage has not been reached since 2012, the year Bradley Wiggins underwent a time trial months before winning the Tour de France.

The second round begins at the always windy Sagres and ends at the highest point in the Algarve. Fóia crowns an undulating path of 182.8 kilometers with three mountain counts over the last 30 kilometers.

The goal coincides with a mountain prize in the first category, the climb from Monchique to Fóia (7.5 kilometers with an average gradient of 7.3%), which cyclists will reach after crossing Pomba (a second category with 3.6 Kilometers and an average gradient of 8.2%). and by Alferce (a third category with 5.7 kilometers at 6.2%).

The Fóia is the first opportunity for candidates for the yellow jersey to show themselves in an ascent where the stage winner would also win the Tour in the past three years: Michal Kwiatkowski, 2018, Tadej Pogacar, 2019, and Remco Evenepoel in the year 2020.

The third day is again reserved for sprinters. The peloton starts in Faro and leads through the interior of Sotavento and the Algarve, before ending after 203.1 kilometers of the longest stage of the 47th edition in the heart of Tavira.

The fourth lap will bring the Lagoa time trial, which will have the same distance of 20.3 kilometers and has already been covered in the last three editions of the race.

But only on May 9, the General of Volta ao Algarve will be closed in the fifth stage of a connection of 170.1 kilometers between Albufeira and the tip of Malhão in the municipality of Loulé, where the goal coincides with a mountain award second category.

The final loop has an accumulated climb of 3,280 meters and ends with a series of challenging climbs before climbing Malhão (2.6 kilometers with an average gradient of 9.2%): on the last 43 kilometers.

Originally planned between February 17th and 21st, the 47th Volta ao Algarve has been postponed due to the development of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Phases:

1st stage, May 5th: Lagos – Portimão, 189.5 km.

2nd stage, May 6th: Sagres – Fóia, 182.8 km.

3rd stage, May 7th: Faro – Tavira, 203.1 km.

4th stage, May 8th: Lagoa – Lagoa, 20.3 km.

5th stage, May 9th: Albufeira – Malhão, 170.1 km.