The first interstellar comet to visit us kept its purity with astrophysics

He is the second visitor to another solar system to venture into the area of ​​our Sun and, among the comets that form around other stars, he is even the first to come here. Comet 2I / Borisov, which visited us in 2019, will never have passed near a star. This makes it one of the most unchanged comets we have ever seen. This is evident from the observations of the Very Large Telescope (VLT), one of the observations made by the Telescope Observatory. South European (ESO) in Chile. Because of this, without the impact of a star on the materials it is made of, 2I / Borisov is “an intact relic of the cloud of gas and dust from which it emerged,” the statement in ESO emphasizes.

The first interstellar visitor we saw recently while crossing our solar system was Oumuamua. Originally it was considered a comet, later it was classified as an asteroid because it had no hair (coma), the cloud of dust and gas that surrounds the comet’s core. Much has been said about Oumuamua, a cigar-shaped object discovered by a telescope in Hawaii on October 18, 2017. Observations at the VLT and other telescopes then quickly made it possible, through Oumuamua’s orbit, to conclude that it was coming from outside our solar system. When it was discovered, it had already passed the point of its orbit closest to the Sun in September 2017 and was traveling back into interstellar space.

In 2019 another cosmos traveler advanced through the realm of our sun. It was 2I / Borisov, which owes its name to the amateur astronomer who discovered it on August 30 of this year, Gennady Borisov from the Crimea. It was undoubtedly already showing the hair and tail that we associate with comets. A few weeks later, it was confirmed that it came from outside our solar system, ESO recalls in a statement. The “conventional” comets come from two regions at the end of the solar system – the Kuiper Belt beyond Neptune and then the Oort Cloud.

In December 2019, 2I / Borisov reached the point closest to the Sun, 300 million kilometers from our star.

The comet 2IBorisov was observed by the VLT at the end of 2019 as it approached the sun: While it was moving at 175,000 kilometers per hour and the telescope was following its trajectory, the background stars appear as light trails O. Hainaut / ESO

The results of the astronomical observations will be published in two scientific articles this Tuesday, one in the journal Nature Communications and the other in the journal Nature Astronomy. Not only do they confirm the interstellar nature of 2I / Borisov, but they also bring other revelations.

Similarities and differences to Hale-Bopp

Stefano Bagnulo’s team from the Armagh Observatory and Planetarium (in Northern Ireland) used an instrument installed at the VLT (FORS2) to measure the polarization of light caused by dust on the 2I / Borisov’s hair. The light is polarized when it passes through certain filters, for example the lenses of polarized sunglasses or cometary materials, explains the statement of the ESO (organization to which Portugal belongs). “By studying the properties of sunlight polarized by comet dust, scientists can learn more about the physics and chemistry of these objects,” he adds.

The only object observed with properties similar to 2I / Borisov in terms of polarization of light was comet Hale-Bopp, discovered in 1995. In the late 1990s, the hale-bopp caused a sensation in the sky and aroused great public interest. Portugal was no exception, and in April 1997 there was a trip on a Hercules C-130 of the Portuguese Air Force to observe the comet. The then Science Minister José Mariano Gago was among the 104 passengers on board. It was easily visible to the naked eye.

Up until then, ESO recalls, Hale-Bopp was also one of the purest comets astronomers had observed. “It is believed that Hale-Bopp passed close to our sun only once before his last passage through the sun that we observed, which means that he is little affected by solar wind and radiation. Therefore it is a very pure comet. with a composition very similar to the cloud of gas and dust from which it emerged and the rest of the cloud of gas and dust [nosso] Solar system about 4,500 million years ago, ”the statement said.

“In contrast to Hale-Bopp and many other comets, however, the polarized light of the 2I / Borisov coma is uniform, which suggests that it is a more flawless object than typical comets,” says Nature’s Abstract of the results of the study. “These observations suggest that Comet 2I / Borisov may never have passed close to the Sun or any other star,” the abstract emphasizes.

“2I / Borisov could be the first truly untouched comet ever observed,” concludes Stefano Bagnulo, who coordinated the study published in Nature Communications. By the time it passes the sun in 2019, the team believes this comet has never been close to a star.

“The fact that the two comets are remarkably similar suggests that the medium from which 2I / Borisov emerged is not that different in composition from the medium of [nosso] Primordial Solar System “, considers one of the authors of the study, Alberto Cellino, from the Astrophysical Observatory of Turin in Italy.

“The arrival of 2I / Borisov from interstellar space gave us the first opportunity to study the composition of a comet in another planetary system and to check whether the material of this comet is in any way different from our local diversity,” he now comments on the Differences, Ludmilla Kolokolova from the University of Maryland (USA) who participated in this work.

Image of the surface of comet 2I / Borisov M. Kormesser / ESO

Pebbles of one millimeter

In the second scientific article, the team of Bin Yang, an ESO astronomer in Santiago, Chile, reports in the journal Nature Astronomy on the results of the dust observations on the comet’s hair, using the ALMA radio telescope in the Atacama in addition to the VLT -Desert in Chile. According to this team, 2I / Borisov’s hair consists of compact “pebbles”, grains of dust with a diameter of about one millimeter, which differ from the loose dust aggregates that are typical for comets in our solar system. These dusts read in the scientific article may have been condensed during collisions on the protoplanetary disk on which the solar system from which the comet originated was formed.

“Imagine how lucky we would be when a comet came out of a system that was light years away from us and simply thought of taking a trip to the door of our house,” he said in the statement.

Comets have always fascinated people, either because of the fears they aroused in ancient times when they were associated with bad luck and the end of the world, or because of the wonder and attraction they provoke us today. Not so long ago, in mid-2020, the passage of Comet Neowise, which will not visit Earth for 6,800 years, was evidence of this curiosity.

For their part, scientists have plans to continue following these cosmic travelers. Therefore, the European Space Agency (ESA) is preparing a mission to target comets entering our solar system. “ESA plans to launch the Comet Interceptor in 2029, which can reach another interstellar visitor if one is spotted on a suitable trajectory,” anticipates Stefano Bagnulo.