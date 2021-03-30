The building material for Mota-Engil in Cabo Delgado now uses the Tanzanian port of Africa for safety reasons
The Portuguese who work at Mota-Engil in Afungi, where the Portuguese company is building Total’s infrastructure for the exploration of natural gas in the Rovuma Basin in a consortium with the Belgians from BESIX, are doing well and they have Cabo Delgado that day leave This was confirmed to the PUBLIC by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Portuguese construction company António Mota.