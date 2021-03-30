Substance use in the elderly – a hidden pandemic opinion

Unfortunately, more than a year after the Covid-19 pandemic began, the serious effects on the elderly are easy to see. In addition to being vulnerable to serious illness with Covid-19, the elderly are often isolated from their families and the wider community due to measures taken to prevent the virus from spreading.

However, there is also a hidden epidemic affecting the elderly: substance use. The use of drugs and the resulting deaths in the elderly have often gone undiagnosed in the past 10 years. The number of older people seeking treatment for substance addiction has also increased.

The patterns of use of these substances among older people vary: there are those who “do maintenance work”, whose patterns of use have remained unchanged throughout their lives and who somehow live with them. the “survivors” who have a “problem” of prolonged substance use; and “reactors” that start or increase drug use later in life. Beginning use at an advanced stage of life may be related to the prescription of analgesics, which pose a risk of abuse if not properly administered. Increased tolerance to opioid analgesics due to the use of other substances may also affect their effectiveness in providing pain relief.

The lack of health insurance can force older people to illegally procure pain relief substances. The general prescription of anxiolytics in the elderly and the risk of overuse is also a recognized problem. Polypharmacy – the mixture of five or more drugs per day given by prescription, without a prescription, or through illegal channels – is a growing problem among the elderly. In addition, the aging process can trigger psychological, social, or physiological problems that can increase the risk of substance use and worsen pre-existing problems.

As a result of substance use, the elderly may be more prone to developing health problems such as breathing problems, degenerative diseases, liver disease, diabetes, and chronic mental health problems, as well as being more at risk of falling and road accidents. Consumption is also linked to financial problems, unemployment, homelessness, isolation and loneliness. The stigma associated with it can prevent people from seeking help and therefore the problem remains hidden and untreated.

As the world’s population ages, it is important to face this worrying trend. The International Narcotics Control Board warns of this issue in its 2020 annual report. We have identified three areas that need to be addressed by governments and the international community in order to improve the situation.

First, the extent of the problem is largely unknown. In general, substance monitoring systems only monitor drug use in individuals aged 15 to 65 years. We recommend expanding the age group and establishing or improving prescription monitoring systems to measure the nature and levels of substance use, including prescription and non-prescription drug abuse, in the elderly.

Second, existing evidence-based prevention strategies should be used to prevent and reduce drug use by the elderly and to prevent stigma. This means getting the message across to older people to combat stigma.

Thirdly, integrated, holistic and age-appropriate care is required that is geared to the needs of the individual, their families and communities. Governments need to develop effective drug addict service responses that should include addressing various problems related to physical health, mental health, and drug addiction. Extension services should be developed and extended to include home and travel services and serve as a gateway for the elderly. Early detection, screening and assessment services should be available for older people who use medication or drugs.

A year after the Covid-19 pandemic began, we know that continued physical and social distancing, and the social isolation that goes with it, is a huge emotional burden for the elderly, especially those with mental health problems and substance use disorders.

As the world works to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, we must act to provide a more positive future for one of the most marginalized groups in society – the elderly who use substances.