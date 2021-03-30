Pontius Pilate lives. In Cabo Delgado | opinion

1. After more than three agonizing years it seems to have raised awareness – but still only awareness – of the tragedy in Mozambique. It is shameful that the issue really only came into the limelight when a significant number of foreigners – i.e. non-Mozambicans – fell victim to or were in imminent danger. In Portugal we are only now seeing all the media that make the ongoing drama visible. Only now do we see the highest political leaders making some kind of statement. While the target persons were apparently only Mozambicans from the north, only the voices of Bishop Luiz Lisboa and Pope Francisco could be heard, who wanted to reinforce and reinforce them more than once. It was the turn of foreigners, and now terror, death, hunger and despair reverberated across the city and the world. While thousands were killed, hundreds of thousands had to flee, thousands of young women were raped and enslaved, thousands of boys were forcibly recruited into militias or war groups, millions – yes, millions – suffered the direct consequences of the terror, almost all remained silent, and almost everyone remained unjustifiably silent.

2. First, it shocked the indolence and indifference of the Maputo government – as it was written here in an editorial yesterday. I never wanted to acknowledge the insurrection and its malicious act; He mysteriously tried to ignore and hide the increase in violence and violations of the most basic human rights in his northernmost province. She joined a number of attempts to contact the international community and invoked her sovereign prerogatives, which, strictly speaking, are challenged on a daily basis in the territory of Cabo Delgado. The international community, which had every means to induce the Mozambique government to act differently and to open up foreign aid, was always sluggish and reactive and paid little attention to increasingly worrying developments. This allegedly negligent stance is all the more surprising given that it is certainly (but not exclusively) an expansionist offensive by radical Islam, jihadism in fact. Such an offensive also spilled over from central Africa to the east coast, with proven links to extremist groups that were active in Iraq at the time. Endemic poverty, ethnic differences, new prosperity and possible geoeconomic competition only help to exacerbate the logic of the conflict, even if it appears simply religious.

3. Understandably, the European Union and its External Action Service have been postponed, which is characterized by the dilettantism of High Representative Josep Borrell. After a disproportionate effort, a first meeting of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament was scheduled for July 6, 2020. It is enough to force the interventions of the representatives of the European Commission and the External Action Service to check this not to have the slightest attention. Presentation of the conditions of the ongoing tragedy in Cabo Delgado. A resolution could then be brought to the plenary on September 17th. There the European bodies finally seemed to have recognized the urgency of the situation, the need for emergency humanitarian action, medical support and resettlement. And the need for close military cooperation with Mozambique. They made beautiful proclamations and “promising” promises. After that we had another plenary session and two Foreign Affairs Committee meetings devoted to Cabo Delgado, but the balance is frustrating and daunting. At that final plenary session, Borrell appointed the Portuguese Foreign Minister as his special envoy, who claimed he did not have time to travel to Mozambique. For all reasons it was good news. The visit to Mozambique took place in January but, given the results, appears to have limited itself to sticking to the schedule.

4. No less fascinating and even more shocking during these years was the alienation from Portugal and especially from the government. For a long time the topic was no more than the threshold of the churches, as only the Catholic Church spoke about the conflict and wanted to collect humanitarian aid. Neither the newspapers nor the public gave this tragedy any visibility in its clear course. The government has always tried to wash its hands without raising this issue, both within the CPLP and the European Union itself. For those who have tried to get into this matter and raise awareness of the problem , there was always the feeling that the Portuguese government did not want to and did not want to touch power in Maputo – better said, does not want to -. After the Portuguese government realized that the issue was extremely uncomfortable for the Mozambican government, which was doing everything possible to keep it off the agenda, it ignored the matter and took no action. This inertia and passivity can only be saved, and Defense Minister João Gomes Cravinho, who has addressed the issue on several occasions, also saves military aid in the most complex aspects. The Palácio das Necessidades was notable for its absence. When he later realized that the situation in Brussels would not go unnoticed, he asked Borrell to delegate the task. Unfortunately, as I said, Santos Silva’s visit did not lead to anything tangible, as the worsening and worsening of the conflict clearly shows.

5. Corpses lie in the streets, beheadings are repeated, women are raped, kidnapped and enslaved, young people are forcibly recruited, families flee through hundreds of cities that are far beyond their capacity, small legacies are destroyed, religious symbols are destroyed , the population is threatened and blackmailed. And the powers that be, like Pilate, wash their hands on the eve of the Passover. Someone has to dry their hands and extend them to the people of Cabo Delgado.

YES President of the Republic. The enactment of the so-called “Social Assistance Act” is primarily a gesture of justice. And it has enormous political significance: the Costa government wants to understand it.

NO PS group. The unusual call from Carlos Moedas to the BES Commission of Inquiry because it is out of place and low, shows well the fears raised by the candidacy for CM Lisboa in Largo do Rato.