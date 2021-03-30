Neutrality? | Opinion | PUBLICITY

“A clear choice by the newspaper of one side of the barricade.” One of the readers of PÚBLICO complained to the Reader Ombudsman about the publication of the photo that appeared on the cover on the 14th of this month on the 60th anniversary of the beginning of the colonial war. It shows several Portuguese soldiers, including an officer, and members of a white militia celebrating the death and burning of an Angolan somewhere in Angola in 1964. Provedor and management of the newspaper have already spoken (PÚBLICO, March 27, 2021) and it is not up to me to discuss options of a journalistic and editorial nature. What brings me back to that question is to see how, in a country that, unlike most other countries, 50 years later, not a single war crimes or anti-human case has been opened, it continues to refuse to look at the past watch .