With the help of X-ray machines, airport officials on the island of Baltra discovered “irregularities in suitcases that have been declared to be carrying souvenirs”. When they opened it, they found 185 Galapagos giant tortoises, less than three months old, wrapped in plastic. Ten of them did not survive in a statement, they report.

The discovery was made in collaboration with members of the Galápagos National Park, one of the main wildlife viewing destinations in Ecuador. “To protect the life of the turtles, a special space has been set up within the airport facilities so that the animals can move around safely,” the statement said. The suitcase was to be sent to Guayaquil in continental Ecuador.

Galapagos Ecological Airport

It is not yet possible to determine which island the turtles came from because the mussels are not yet sufficiently developed. There are 15 species of giant tortoises in the Galapagos Islands. They feed on herbs, leaves, cacti, and fruits, but can survive for a year without food or water. They were almost hunted until they disappeared by seafarers who kept them as food on the ships during the long sea voyages. Human trafficking, which in the Central American country can be punished with a prison sentence of up to three years, is one of the main obstacles to its protection today.

In 2016, the Galápagos Ecological Airport signed Buckingham Palace’s Declaration to Prevent the Wildlife Trafficking in the Transport Sector, pledging to notify the authorities of any baggage suspected of containing protected species in order for the crime to be investigated. The authorities question officials at the airport and the baggage factory.