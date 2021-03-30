Naomi Osaka has a message for those who like “sushi” but don’t like Asian people

Tennis player Naomi Osaka used social media to condemn violence against Asians in the United States. “If people liked Asians as much as they liked bubble tea, anime, mochi, sushi or matcha,” he wrote, joining other celebrities who demonstrated against racism after six women of Asian origin were murdered by a sniper in Atlanta Month.

In the last year alone – between March 19, 2020 and February 28, 2021 – there were 3,795 attacks against Asian Americans in the country, according to the Stop AAPI Hate organization. The Pew Research Center also analyzes that three in ten Asian Americans have been victims of insults or jokes since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Naomi Osaka condemned violence against Asians on Twitter last Saturday. The 23-year-old is the daughter of a Japanese mother and a Haitian father. “Imagine making a profit and enjoying things that come from a culture and then attacking or reducing the ethnic group that created it,” he said.

If people loved Asians as much as they loved Bubble Tea, Anime, Mochi, Sushi, Matcha, etc. Imagine benefiting / enjoying things that come from a culture and then attacking the ethnic group that created them.

– NaomiOsaka ????? (@naomiosaka) March 27, 2021

Osaka shared the same post on Instagram with the hashtag #StopAsianHate (stop hating Asians) in the caption and regretted that there had to be a word or phrase on the subject on social media: “It should be healthier Be common sense, but it seems that common sense is uncommon in this world today. “

It’s not the first time the young tennis player has spoken publicly about racial injustice, both on social media and in interviews and events. During the US Open – the largest tennis tournament in the country – which Osaka won for the second time, he wore masks with the names of various victims of police violence.

Several Asian celebrities from the US have spoken out against racist violence in the past year. Sandra Oh – Grey’s Anatomy actress or Killing Eve – said at a demonstration in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on March 20 that this is “the” first time “for many to have the opportunity to” express their fear “crowd . Actor Daniel Dae Kim from The Good Doctor series also said he was once told that “Asians are statistically irrelevant in US statistics and surveys.”