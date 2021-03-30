Is Chocolate Good For Your Health? Suggestions for a sweeter Easter | eat

“Chocolate is good for the heart” is the title of a study carried out by the European Society of Cardiology in 2020. If cardiologists say this, who should we disagree with? With Easter just around the corner, PÚBLICO collected sweet suggestions to liven up the festive days – at home, of course.

According to a study by the European Society of Cardiology, eating chocolate at least once a week is linked to a reduced risk of heart disease. This food has properties that improve blood vessel health. The researchers wanted to find out if the chocolate affected the blood bombarding the heart, and if so, whether those effects were positive or negative.

The research analyzed the consumption habits of more than 300,000 participants who reported their chocolate consumption data. Over an average of nine years, more than 14,000 of these respondents suffered from arterial diseases and 4,000 from a heart attack. It follows that those who ate chocolate more than once a week suffered 8% less from heart disease.

“Chocolate contains important nutrients for a healthy heart, such as flavonoids, polyphenols and stearic acid, which help reduce inflammation and increase good cholesterol (HDL),” explains one of those responsible for the study, Chayakrit Krittanawong, from the Baylor Faculty of Medicine. Houston, Texas.

However, the study does not address a specific type of chocolate or the appropriate serving to consume. The researcher warns of moderation: “Chocolate in moderation seems to protect the arteries, but it is likely that in large quantities it does not. The calories, sugar, milk and fat in commercial products must be taken into account, especially in the case of diabetic and overweight people. “

Preventing memory loss, improving mood, and preventing cancer are other benefits of chocolate. It is known that it, especially dark chocolate, can aid in weight loss thanks to its antioxidant effects. Chocolate contains even more antioxidants than green tea – and the blacker the better. According to the Harvard School of Public Health, the ideal is to choose chocolates with at least 70% cocoa. In addition, they also advise not to exceed 30 grams of chocolate per day.

You will surely exceed the recommended daily dose in the next festive days. See the photo gallery for suggestions on how to sweeten Easter at home.