Cherry blossoms: Fundão invites you to stroll and dazzle Fundão

From virtual tours to personal outdoor initiatives, there is no shortage of activities to celebrate the star tree in the Fundão community.

From April 1st to April 30th, a photo competition promises to select the three best pictures of “the environment provided by the cherry blossoms”. However, concerts are also planned in the orchard that sponsor cherry blossoms or picnics live throughout the month. or watch from home, with the activities being organized “according to all information provided by the health authorities”, the municipality guarantees in a statement.

“With this program, we want to promote one of the most breathtaking scenarios that occur in spring when the cherry trees paint the Serra da Gardunha white and offer a unique and breathtaking landscape, even in times of the pandemic.”

Concerts will be held in the orchard on April 10th and 24th at 5pm, with the cherry trees for the stage and the protagonist saxophonist João Roxo (10th) and accordionist Sónia Cerdeira (24th) broadcasting on the community’s Facebook page will. The “Talks and Walks” are online tours through cherry plantations that take place on the community’s Facebook page or YouTube channel (on April 3rd and 17th at 4pm).

The program also proposes a Desconfin’heart Cerejeiras em Flor, which will run from April 24th to 30th, from “physical exercise to running or walking along the Rota da Cereja”.

“It will also be possible to enjoy picnic baskets with the best Fundão products and sponsor cherry trees,” added the community in a statement.

Bookings and basket reservations can be made through the Fundão Tourism Office. The competition rules can be found on the municipality’s official website.

Fundão in the Castelo Branco district is considered to be one of the largest cherry production areas in the whole country. According to a survey carried out by the municipality, the cherry production sector in this municipality (which includes by-products and related companies) already accounts for more than 20 million euros per year in the local economy.

