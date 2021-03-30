Brazil goes on hot coals | Editorial

Six successors to ministers in the greatest reshuffle in decades, blockade the dismissal of the heads of the three branches of the armed forces in the greatest military crisis since the dictatorship, increased influence of the “center” of political promiscuity that Jair Bolsonaro promised to fight a pandemic that caused the deaths of more than 310,000 Brazilians, the national health system on the verge of collapse or even the collapse in major cities, hundreds of business people and business figures mobilized at the request of a science-based strategy to fight Covid-19 … Just one big country could withstand the ruin caused by the madness of President Jair Bolsonaro as Brazil resists. And it is precisely at this point that the big question arises between perplexity and indignation: How long can this dementia government withstand the institutions, the economy and the Brazilian society?

Bolsonaro has long been no longer worth investigating for his inconsistency, demagoguery, tendency to lie, or the defense of authoritarian doctrines. Today it is more sensible to judge him for his structural incompetence and moral irresponsibility. The contempt for human life that was evident during the pandemic is only part of a puzzle where lack of character and lack of sight coincide. The resignation of his defense minister for refusing to submit the military institution to the service of the president’s excesses is just a sign that he sees himself as boss rather than head of state. The opening of the doors to the political leaders convicted in the Lava-Jacto trial, who served to deceive the Brazilians with the promise of regime regeneration, is further evidence that fundamental concepts such as decency, coherence or verticality do not exist in their vocabulary .

Brazil endures all of this in the name of a recent traumatic history and at the expense of remarkable stoicism. After the organized theft of public space in the Lula era, Dilma’s imaginative and bizarre impeachment, and Michel Temer’s ethical misery, Brazil hopes institutional normalcy will prevent the infection of the wounds Bolsonaro has opened. Nothing guarantees that it will be so. Self-confident and proud Brazil is sinking into the “Viralata Complex” that Nelson Rodrigues uttered 70 years ago. The misery spreads. Corrupt politicians are gaining ground. The pandemic doesn’t stop. In exchanging the law for the optional mantle of the redemption mission, justice was lost. And the military, which has shown distance and institutional responsibility, is upset.

Brazil is walking on the glow that Bolsonaro is trying to revive at any moment. Everyone who loves this wonderful country has cause for concern.