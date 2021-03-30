Activities for Grandparents, Parents and Children to Keep Memories of this Easter Chronicle

Dear mothers, fathers and grandparents,

It always costs a little more the crap of this tightness when dates like Christmas, someone’s years are near, or, like now, Easter approaches. Even for those who are not believers, tradition carries weight and is always synonymous with family get-togethers.

So we are determined not to pass these days as if they were just another day. Do you remember Christmas activities? It was so good to feel close to the whole family, but also to our readers. So we decided to do it again!

Here are our suggestions. We know that not everyone is Catholic and that some will do these activities more spiritual and others less, but we argue that we all, believers and unbelievers, need to know what Lent, Holy Week and Easter mean, because without this “key.” “They cannot understand the culture in which we were born and live – where we come from.

What is the point of going through a procession or Via Crucis without knowing what it means? Visiting a church or cathedral without knowing why it was built and what is the significance of the rituals practiced there? Or, hear about Jesus Christ, the cross, death, and the resurrection without anyone telling you anything – whether you think it’s just a man, a prophet, or the Son of God, it’s always the story of someone who lives for something I believed in and that is an example.

So, without prejudice or fear, let us proceed with the certainty that the message that we can leave behind what burdens us is absolutely universal, and let us move into the future with the confidence that after the darkness of winter the light and the Hope of a renewed life always arrives. Have a good Easter and let it be the last Easter when we are forced to celebrate separately!

holy thursday

Ask grandparents how they celebrated Easter when they were little. Asking for all the details: where, how, with whom, what they ate, what they liked best and what they hated most. Through this gathering, the grandchildren will understand the importance of this day. We suspect that most of our children are unaware of the size and variety of the rituals of Holy Week and Easter that exist in our country. We must remember to write in a notebook and ask the children to illustrate. Cherry on top of the cake, then send a copy to grandparents! And of course, share what they found on Birras de Mãe’s Facebook or Instagram comments.

Good friday

A day celebrating the death of Jesus is a day of protection, greater stillness, and reflection. Adult Christians do fast and abstinence (traditionally no meat was eaten, today the idea is that it is a simple diet). At a time when there is so much talk about intermittent fasting, which is usually associated with weight loss, it is a great opportunity to deconstruct the fast that has been done / done and, with the grandparents, realize how often the most important fast is that can be the one that calms us down. Distractions.

For this reason, we suggest that children and grandchildren connect to their grandparents via Skype or Zoom, but turn off all lights / phones / TVs in the house. Skype by candlelight reading the “report” of that day in the New Testament (looking for a children’s version on the internet, maybe even with dialogue that can be interpreted by different voices) or simply telling the story. Many questions will arise about death, about sacrifice, about giving our life for others, about how to die on the cross, unfortunately not a thing of the past … It promises to be an unforgettable night.

Saturday

Easter is just around the corner and the image of the chocolate eggs you will receive that day is omnipresent. The ideal day to paint eggs! There are two options: boil them and then paint them, or make a hole on each end and blow (it was one of my favorite things) so that the whites and yolks and egg are hollow! We recommend painting first and then emptying as the void will break and cause tragedy! Ah! And grandparents paint too. Either zoom in at the same time or send photos later!

Sunday

For some, this day will be really sad because they love to cook and share with family the dish that has been the focus to this day – frozen is not the same but the kids are grateful.

Children will be constantly worried about the arrival of the Easter Bunny – there is no desire to excuse not having an egg hunt in the garden, on the street, or in the house. But with ordinary grandparents, parents and children have the celebration of the resurrection, the triumph of life over death, symbolically or literally according to their beliefs, but if we give them the assurance that we can all be born again, we are not doomed to anything, and we always have a second, third, and fourth opportunity to be happy.

Specifically, our suggestion is that everyone help set the table, decorate it with the eggs they painted on Saturday and with everything they remember, and sit at the table with their grandparents in zoom. Without forgetting a family call to those who are alone. Happy Easter!

In Birras de Mãe a grandmother / mother (and also a mother-in-law) and a mother / daughter write every day after four children separated by quarantine to talk about fears, irritations, perplexity, anger and misunderstandings, but also the feeling of complete community that – occasionally! – penetrates into them. Hoping that whoever reads them, mom or grandmother, will feel like they are talking about themselves. Facebook and Instagram.