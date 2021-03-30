49-year-old man charged with 713 child sexual abuse crimes | crime

The Public Ministry (MP) charged a 49-year-old man with 713 crimes of sexual abuse of serious children committed in Lisbon during two years.

According to the MP, the alleged facts occurred between 2018 and September 2020 and the crimes took place in the building where the now nine-year-old defendant and the victim lived. Since they are neighbors, a relationship of trust has been established over time between the accused and the child’s own family.

According to the prosecutor, “on the pretext of offering treats and gifts, the defendant” moved the victim to the level of his home and sexually abused her every day. “

Currently, the defendant no longer lives in the victim’s building and is awaiting trial under house arrest with an electronic bracelet.

Prosecutors also requested that DNA be collected from the defendant if the defendant is sentenced to three years or more in prison.