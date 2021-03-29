There were at-risk newborns who entered the protection system without a name and without registration Children
The registration of the birth of babies can no longer be done in maternity wards once the “Nascer Cidadão” branches have closed on March 9, 2020. Therefore, and because in many cases the personal act has taken too long to be planned, babies left by mothers at birth in hospitals with or without a declaration of intent for adoption entered the child protection system at risk without being registered.