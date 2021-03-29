The Tate Britain Museum is opening a retrospective of Paula Rego’s paintings this summer

Portuguese painter Paula Rego will be in the spotlight this summer at the Tate Britain Museum in London, which confirmed a major retrospective of the work between July 7th and October 24th, one month after the originally scheduled date.

The exhibition, which was originally scheduled to open on June 16, is considered the largest and most comprehensive retrospective of the artist, who was born in Lisbon in 1935 and has lived in London since the 1960s. “Since the 1950s, Paula Rego has played a key role in redefining figurative art in the UK and internationally. An uncompromising artist with an extraordinary imagination who has revolutionized the representation of women ”, advertises the museum in painting on its website. The exhibition shows 100 works, including collages, paintings, drawings, prints and sculptures by the author, who was married to the painter Victor Willing (1928-1988).

The museum is currently closed due to restrictions put in place by the UK government to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and the deconefinition plan does not see cultural spaces reopen in England until May 17th.

The exhibition begins with a selection of the first rarely seen Rego works, in which the artist examined topics from her own biography, but also social issues such as interrogation, a painting at the age of 15. In the paintings, collages, and drawings of the 1960s and 1970s, Rego’s opposition to the Portuguese dictatorship is manifested using a variety of sources of inspiration, including advertising, cartoons, and news. From the 1980s he left collages and devoted himself to painting, linking childhood memories with one of his favorite causes, the defense of women’s rights.

The exhibition will feature important paintings from this period, including paintings from the emblematic series The Vivian Girls or The Policeman’s Daughter.

The exhibition also features engravings from the Nursery Rhymes series from 1989, which, according to the museum, “Rego explores the weirdness and cruelty of traditional British children’s songs” and large oil pastels of individual female figures from the 1990s 2000, including the Mulher Cão and Aborto series .

It will also be possible to see the monumental Polyptic Property I-VII (2004), which is rarely on public display, but that was in the major exhibition that the Serralves Museum of Contemporary Art (MACS) dedicated to Paula Rego in 2004.