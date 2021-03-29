Sakura, Japan in full bloom | Photo gallery

Spring came and Tokyo’s famous cherry trees even bloomed almost two weeks earlier without even realizing the pandemic that has prevented traditional festivals in the shade of blossoming trees for the second year in a row.

On Tuesday, sakura flowers were in bloom and many locals – Japan remains closed to tourists – flocked to the city’s parks and streets to see the show.

However, the government demanded that traditional festivals (hanami, the habit of having picnics with music and drinks under the shade of thousands of white and rose petals) be limited to prevent the recurrence of covid infections. This time it’s about “just looking”, asked Yuriko Koike, the city’s governor.

On March 21, Tokyo and three neighboring districts lifted the state of emergency that had existed since the beginning of the year, but there are still some restrictions.