Portugal of the Small Opinion

True to the news, renowned and popular virologist Pedro Simas would have taken Dr. Carlos Moedas, coordinating an emergency plan to “protect Lisbon from new pandemics”, was enthusiastically received. According to the candidate for the Lisbon Chamber, the aim is to “prepare the city with an agile contingency plan that will respond in time to future pandemics”.

The noble goal is to bring Rossio to Betesga. Today we are dealing with a serious health problem around the world that is far from being resolved. The country as a whole saw the need to urge the public (SNS), private and social sectors to contain and minimize the effects of the covid outbreak on the health of the population as much as possible. In these national solidarity efforts, we have seen the transfer of patients between hospitals on the continent and the islands when this proved necessary.

Given the difficult situation we are experiencing as a result of this pandemic and the risk of new threats that reduce even a global problem to the national dimension, health solutions must be found across the country To protect the capital from these or future infectious agents, which, taking into account the continental distances, are much less likely to be stopped by municipal barriers.

Trying to solve the problem of capital in a kind of protective bubble can not only be illusory but also lead to an unjust and unproductive increase in public spending

According to the Institute of Public Health at the University of Porto, the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region has a covid mortality rate above the national average (2.17% vs. 52%), although lower than in Alentejo (3.17%). Various causes can explain these differences, from sociological reasons to the organization of health care. Hence, it is important to clarify the rawness of the numbers.

The reasons that lead to the region of the country with the highest per capita income (apparently?) Having a mortality rate higher than the national average are not known to solve the problem of the capital in some kind of protective dome illusory too can lead to an unjust and unproductive increase in public spending.

The history of the SNS shows that important contributions to its development have been made by personalities associated with the PSD. In this regard, the names of Albino Aroso, Paulo Mendo and Leonor Beleza are remembered. With the new public health challenges emerging, it is important to strengthen the SNS and broaden consensus. Trying to take care of the part by isolating it from the whole, however, only serves to deepen territorial divisions and open doors to populisms that are not at all welcome.

