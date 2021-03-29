Pandemic and education: are we reacting or are we acting strategically? | opinion

This return to school, which is at least little known and at least little reflected, brings with it ambiguous feelings, because on the one hand the satisfaction of going back to school is enormous and longed for. Necessary, useful and plus all the positive adjectives you might be trying to associate here will, on the other hand, continue to expose social differences and inequalities, from the point of view of the uneven access to classes in this period of restriction and as a consequence of learning.

My question is very simple: are we still responding to the pandemic and finding quick answers to fix blatant situations, or are we preparing a new strategic vision for education? After grieving for personal education, it was never done to adapt to the change, to stay home and do a little bit of everything, whether on vacation or in class. How do we think about merging the two contexts and building a new educational culture? What must be the assumptions of this new educational culture? What can one say about students and teachers in every age group in human terms? What is necessary, urgent, but beyond that, what is a priority?

Which educational culture is currently required? It is the answer to this question that must mobilize policy makers to lay the foundation for the construction of the new educational model. We will not go back to the old teaching, we will not consider the old plans. Any new plan must consider mental health, physical health, socialization, and human development.

I remember telling the parents of new students in school who were afraid of adapting to academic demands that they would first allow their children to conform to school, friends and colleagues, teachers, the rules of living together and then adjust the adjustment from this time to take into account the academic requirements.

I also remember situations where tests of varying abilities were taken to get into school and very intelligent students with poor academic performance because they never adapt, make friends, socialize healthily and how to Normally we could say feel at home. We all know the same thing happens in the world of work. If we don’t work well and completely, it will be very difficult to reach our full potential.

We can only get the current overview and shape the future if we go away to reflect and do not constantly lose contact with the front.

What are the new problems that the school has to deal with? What are the new needs of families and students? What will your new purpose be within the mandatory renewed and updated mission? Which leaders accept and will be able to be protagonists of this change?

There is undoubtedly a lot to do in education these days when it comes to listening to those who are “hand in hand”, planning, managing risk, finding resources, increasing human resources, managing new investments and not just that Computer, goal setting and goal making decisions.

What do we need as a new educational model? We were at the beginning of curriculum flexibility when we were involved in this earthquake. Those plans have disappeared with the pandemic. Apparently we will have a school year similar to last year when we were caught in the whirlwind, which in turn highlights social inequalities, academic gaps and freedom of education. But we need to find out what is missing and what is missing from our students, teachers, families, and other education agents in order to find answers that are doable and able to move forward.

The way in which we can respond educationally now will threaten the future of our country’s productivity and culture. There is an urgent need to do differently and better. Be brave!