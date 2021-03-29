“Justice for All”, Benefits for Some | opinion

In a country not known for its people’s civic activism, the consumer organization Ius Omnibus (“IO”), whose motto is “Justice for All”, deserves a real case study. Consisting of two consumers – a law professor and an intern in their respective law firm – it took only nine months and some staff to prepare and present two lawsuits for violating competition rules in March 2020, the total value of which exceeds $ 800 million. EUR. The compensations that are asserted in each of these lawsuits against Mastercard or Super Bock, if they are to be ordered by the competition court in Santarém, increase the assets of each of the more than 40 euros (80 in total). Ten million Portuguese according to IO. It’s work!

As the president of an NGO dedicated to the defense of the collective heritage (ProPública – Law and Citizenship), it piqued my curiosity. And I went to investigate. I was so surprised by what I found that I decided to write an article that the PUBLIC kindly published: “Consumers, Lawyers and Vultures (or Are They Angels?)”. Apparently IO didn’t like my text. And taking advantage of his right to reply (March 9th edition) he said I made ignorant and inflammatory hints – whatever that might be – and protested against the highest level of loyalty to consumer protection, “however much this may disturb the installed people economic interests “.

First of all, I have to say that neither I nor the law firm I work for represent companies that have any economic or other interest in defending the lawsuits brought by IO. I also don’t know the lawyer and law professor who came up with the idea of ​​creating this association vehicle. But I take the public interest very seriously, namely consumer rights and collective property (the courts are paid by taxpayers) that everyone – and the ProPública Association in particular – is obliged to defend.

The subject discussed was the funding of these lawsuits by third parties (let’s call them Vulture Funds or litigation funders, whatever) who have no public interest in the subject matter of the proceedings or the proper administration of justice. Your only interest is to make money – and a lot: Usually 30% of the compensation that is determined by the court. However, this anomaly raises a number of extremely relevant questions, both legal and moral. I just want to make a few points: 1) In Portugal there is no law regulating this financial activity, nor, as far as I know, a regulator that is informed about it. 2) The agreements between IO, the lawyer who founded and represented it, and the third funder may have created a triple and crossed conflict of interest. 3) the information given to the funder – because nobody enters these things without care – almost inevitably violates the principles of professional and business secrecy; 4) Since in these cases the defendants often make extrajudicial agreements to eliminate negative publicity and, in particular, the need to enact provisions to cover the risk of conviction, the fate of the measures largely depends on the decision of the financier.

It is not clear what can justify the high “costs” of the processes cited by the IO, as it is known that there is no space for initial preparations for popular campaigns, the costs are modest and, according to information from the Citius portal, the IO in each case Allocated € 60,000 per share. In fact, these consumer representatives could have found a crowdfunding solution or – why not? – Go to a signed credit association such as Deco or Acop.

I suppose that when the law was passed, the Assembly of the Republic did not know the texts of this lawyer and law professor about the “dream” of the solution that now allows him to stand trial through a popular action that will surely benefit the people less than himself and third party financier

But there are other, and perhaps more serious, problems raised by a law that the lawyer and founder of IO was actually actively involved in writing. If the defendant companies are sentenced to pay the damage claimed, it is likely up to the IO to manage and pay for it. And the fewer consumers seem to be claiming their share, the more money will be available to spend on IO, its financiers, and lawyers. This is what Law 23/2018 of November 25th (Article 19) states that allowed the popular action institute to be used in actions for damages for violating the provisions of competition law. But it did it in a tricky way, largely because it removed the individual citizens who were considered legitimate to initiate these measures. Only certain “entities” such as the IO can now do this.

I assume that when the law was passed, the Assembly of the Republic did not know the texts of this lawyer and law professor on the dream (“risk to dream”) of the solution that now enables him to be tried by a people Actions that people will surely like less than themselves and the third-party financiers. But his dream is the nightmare of many associations, namely the defense of the environment, who fear the possible discrediting of this constitutional legal instrument, which is used here under the motto “justice for all”, although it simply has obvious advantages for some.

Lawyer. President of the ProPública Association – Law and Citizenship

