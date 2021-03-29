In the name of the future and propriety opinion

On the 15th, ten years passed at the beginning of the war in Syria, a conflict that has already exceeded the sum of the First and Second World Wars and has resulted in the number of forced relocations rising to levels that exceeded those levels in the Second World war reached.

In 2015 around one and a half million asylum seekers came to Europe. Deaths in the Mediterranean and images of war invaded our homes at the hour of the news.

Since then, Europe has failed to find a decent answer to the little that is asked of it. When we compare what we call a “crisis” to the number of refugees per capita admitted to countries like Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey, we blush with shame.

Lack of political will, lack of solidarity with the so-called front-line countries, compromise and / or fear of the populist appeal to racism and xenophobia? What is certain is that the sharing of responsibility, which is essential for the development of a common asylum and immigration policy, seems increasingly far from being achieved.

Since then, the real dimension of arrivals has developed in the opposite direction to the tensions that arise in relation to reception and integration.

For more than five years, the European Commission and Member States have persistently responded with palliative care guided by a security logic of containment, deterrence and externalization.

The example of the Moria refugee camp is the ultimate exponent of the shame and failure of the European Union.

The new Pact on Migration and Asylum presented by the European Commission in September has been limited to giving in to those who have always found themselves outside a system of sharing responsibilities and giving up the binding solidarity that is replaced by the mere choice between being open to reception through has been relocating refugees between different Member States or promoting faster return procedures for those who are not entitled to international protection, which means we will have more of them. Countries of goodwill will continue to be welcome, others will be able to wash their consciences by encouraging the return of migrants.

The European Parliament must now debate, work and fight to improve what is possible in the various instruments that will embody the Pact. Yes, whatever is possible at this point in time, avoids flapping wings.

Make sure that: the rapid processing of asylum applications does not become processes without respect for human rights; Legal channels for immigration are not limited to the highly skilled; Cooperation with third countries should not be held hostage by the security logic of simply maintaining or externalizing migration and asylum policies, but obeying the search for the stability and development necessary for immigration to be an option rather than an alternative route.

Perhaps the pandemic will teach us something in this area. According to the European Commission, immigrants made up 13% of the essential workforce in key sectors such as health and agriculture – and continue to do so.

If Europe, which is aging, continues to waste its regenerative power, energy and the talent of those who are looking for an opportunity to live with dignity and security, it will not only lag behind in global competitiveness, it will have lost its position. Decency and will never recover from it.