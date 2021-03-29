Covid19. Every tenth county is outside of their comfort zone to suspect. There are 48 no new cases of coronavirus in two weeks

The number of communities outside the government-set comfort zone that are supposed to proceed with the deconfection plan continues to decline. The Directorate-General for Health (DGS) data released this Monday shows that there are 32 counties with a cumulative incidence of more than 120 new cases of infection per 100,000 population in 14 days, 12 fewer than the previous week.

The report with incidence data for the period March 10-23 also shows that 48 municipalities in Portugal did not register any new cases during the period under review, 11 more than in the last update.

Contagion continues to decline in most communities: three out of four communities in the country have maintained or decreased the incidence (230, about 75%). In 308 municipalities, 170 recorded a decrease in the cumulative incidence and 60 saw no change in value – of these, 26 had not registered any more cases between March 3 and 16.

In addition, there is only one municipality in Portugal at the level from which a “very high” risk of infection with the new coronavirus was previously assumed, four fewer than in the previous week, without an “extremely high” risk. The municipality with the highest cumulative incidence after 14 days is Machuco with 601 new cases per 100,000 population, and even there there was a slight decrease in the indicator (606 new cases per 100,000 population in the previous week).

In addition, there are only nine communities with an incidence of more than 240 new cases per 100,000 population. Another 22 have an incidence value between 120 and 240, which is still above the government’s limit to drive deflation.

The list of the most accentuated decreases in cumulative incidence is headed by four island communities. Funchal, which was the municipality with the highest incidence last week, leads with a decrease from 915 to 173 new cases per 100,000 population (less than 742). It is followed by Santa Cruz das Flores (Azores), which carried over a cumulative incidence of 548 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants to 14 days in order not to register any new cases in the last 14 days (minus 548). Ponta do Sol (minus 419) and Câmara de Lobos (minus 262) in Madeira are as follows.

The actual variation in the number of new cases in these areas is considerably less: since these are communities with few population groups, a small outbreak can contribute to a very high value of the cumulative incidence, which is “the quotient between the number of newly confirmed cases in the 14th Days corresponds to the time of the analysis and the estimated resident population ”. This indicator is the method used by the DGS to compare municipalities with different population realities.

At the national level, the risk matrix published in the DGS bulletin on Monday shows that in Portugal there are 70 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants and the portability index (Rt) rises to 0.94.