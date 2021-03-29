Costa thinks Marcelo’s message about social support is “very creative”, but removes the president’s political crisis scenario

The Prime Minister used many adjectives but said that he should classify, without irony, the message with which the President of the Republic justified the promulgation of three bills extending extraordinary social support in times of pandemic, approved by a negative coalition in parliament : a note is “very rich, complex and innovative”, even “very creative”.

“We will read it with due attention and meditation because it is very rich”, “from the first line to the last” and “it has a number of innovative conclusions” that require “reflection,” António Costa told journalists, the next day the promulgation of diplomas. Costa is therefore postponing a decision on the appeal to the Constitutional Court, which he insisted on last week, and even sent a letter to the President of the Republic to “brief” him on his position.

What António Costa makes clear is that it will not come to a political crisis, at least on the initiative of the government: “We have no time to lose with political crises,” he said and said this at the moment he mainly focuses on the action plan. Vaccination. But he also said that he “wants to ensure compliance with the constitution”.

“That is why the message of the President of the Republic is particularly interesting and innovative, rich in concepts that deserve a lot of attention,” said the Prime Minister. “What the president is saying is that there is no black and white, there are no rules that violate the Braking Act, and norms that do not violate the Braking Act. It specifically states that the government will apply the law to the strictest extent possible Budget foreseen It is very innovative from a legal standpoint and the government has a duty to meditate on this message before deciding what to do, ”he said.

António Costa, who spoke to journalists after the IN3 + award ceremony in the National Press / Casa da Moeda, where he stood at the side of the President of the Republic, added that these considerations would take “as long as necessary” and are recommended “Everyone, even everyone,” who read the President’s message very carefully.