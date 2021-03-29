Attack on press freedom in Macau and Portuguese state commitments Opinion

The social system of Macau is at risk, without prejudice to the rights and freedoms of its inhabitants, their maintenance over a period of 50 years from December 20, 1999 in an international legal instrument by the Portuguese Republic and the People’s Republic of China. In particular, the Luso-Chinese declaration on the Macau question, signed in Beijing on April 13, 1987 by the heads of government of both countries, approved for ratification by the members of the Assembly of the Portuguese Republic on December 11, 1987 and since March 22, 1988 of United Nations General Secretariat registered.

In particular, we draw attention to the restriction on freedom of information that has shaped the recent instructions to journalists from the Portuguese and English language sections of the public broadcaster Teledifusão de Macau (TDM), so that they do not contradict information and opinions that contradict the government policy of Central People’s Republic of China ”and failure to comply with this instruction can entitle you to terminate the contract for good cause. In the above instructions and according to reports from TDM journalists, it further states that “TDM is an information dissemination agency of the Central Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Macau Special Administrative Region.”

The incident, which was first reported in the local press, was of major importance to the press association in both Portuguese and English in Macau. He pointed to the non-compliance of the said instructions with the provisions set out in the press Macau Special Administrative Region Act and TDM’s editorial manual. In Portugal, the Union of Journalists followed suit, and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) also issued a statement of condemnation for interfering with the editorial management of public service broadcasters in Macau and Hong Kong. RSF called on the governments of both Special Administrative Regions to stop the “attacks on freedom of the press”.

The testimony of Portuguese- and Chinese-speaking journalists from Macau, published in several articles in the last few days, denounces “internal pressure”, recognizes self-censorship in newsrooms and reduces the space for “more sensitive political news”.

It is correct that given the public impact of the actions taken internally, TDM has publicly withdrawn and is now saying that nothing relevant will change. Unfortunately, we know it won’t be. This case, with deeper consequences than it seems, will leave an indelible mark on Macau’s journalism.

The policy, which requires TDM to be patriotic and prohibit the disclosure of information and opinions that violate the policies of the People’s Republic of China, has already resulted in at least six journalists resigning.

The existence of free journalism is a condition without which we can no longer know what is happening in Macau, where there are Portuguese communities and relevant Portuguese cultural and commercial interests, without forgetting the fundamental political commitment of the Portuguese Republic towards all the inhabitants of the region in 1987

The decline in established freedoms and guarantees has been gradual in Macau, limiting the political space and diversity of opinion previously reported by the local press, including TDM. However, claims that TDM journalists will promote “patriotism” now calls into question the freedom of the press and the role of public service broadcaster in Macau, which also undermines the people’s right to free information. .

It was the commitment to a 50-year framework of unchanged social and economic system and the belief in the good faith of the Portuguese and Chinese states in the signing of the Luso-China Joint Declaration that kept people and businesses in Macau and attracted others as it went over the years and since then have sparked a renewal of friendship and relations between Portugal and the current Macau Special Administrative Region.

We never question the sovereignty of the People’s Republic of China over Macau, yet we believe in Portugal’s good name, in the country’s good faith in the face of the commitments it has signed, and in the importance of Macau’s reputation for being audible and audible in the face of ongoing violations of it internationally agreed guarantees are available. We also believe in Portugal’s responsibility to its citizens, whether they were born in Portugal or those to whom it attributed Portuguese citizenship.

In response to the events, the Portuguese Foreign Ministry recalled the engagement between Portugal and China on the “Macau question”.

We have come to call on them to make the concerns expressed by Macau heard, to ensure compliance with the treaties signed by Portugal and approved by the Assembly of the Republic, and to condemn the violations committed, to act and take measures to correct them.

We also call for the creation of a working group to be examined within the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Portuguese Communities to monitor compliance with the Luso-China Joint Declaration and to work until December 20, 2049, and regular and public evaluations to undertake.

First signatories

Catarina Almeida, former journalist for the Tribuna de Macau newspaper

Catarina Vila Nova, ex-journalist from Ponto Final (Macau)

Cláudia Aranda, freelance journalist for Ponto Final and author of other publications in Macau

Filipa Queiroz, journalist, former journalist at TDM and Hoje Macau

Hélder Beja, journalist, co-founder and former program director of the Macao Literary Festival

Isabel Castro, ex-journalist at Rádio Macau (TDM) and former director of Ponto Final

Isadora de Ataíde Fonseca, university professor and former journalist from Ponto Final

Joana Figueira, ex-journalist from Ponto Final

João Figueira, university professor, journalist, former editor of the Tribuna de Macau and Comércio de Macau newspapers

Luciana Leitão, ex-journalist from Ponto Final

Maria Caetano, former Radio Macau journalist and former director of Ponto Final

Patrícia Silva Alves, former journalist from Ponto Final

Sara Figueiredo Costa, freelance journalist, author of Ponto Final and other publications

Sara Peres, ex-journalist for the Tribuna de Macau newspaper

Note: the abridged version of the letter signed by 150 Portuguese journalists and delivered today to the Assembly of the Republic and its political groups; the Commission on Foreign Affairs and Portuguese Communities and the Commission on Culture and Communication.

