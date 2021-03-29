ARCOlisboa already has a new date and home for Contemporary Art

The organization of the art fair ARCOlisboa decided to postpone the opening of the event originally planned for May to September 16 and, as usual, to hold it in Doca de Pedrouços and not in Cordoaria Nacional, in order to discover “a new and new surprising space”.

“Exceptionally, by decision of the Lisbon City Council, IFEMA and the organizing committee of the fair, the event was carried over to September to encourage the meeting of galleries, collectors and international professionals,” said the organization’s source for the Lusa agency.

On the other hand, and “as an exception”, the event will take place in Doca de Pedrouços, a new location in the Portuguese capital. “A scenario with a view of the river, easily accessible and with very special features that will accompany this unique edition of the fair,” said IFEMA (Madrid International Fair).

The fifth edition of ARCOlisboa brings together “around 70 national and international galleries” whose artistic offerings show the “lively artistic panorama of Portugal in dialogue with interesting proposals from all over the world”.

The general program of the event consists of the galleries selected by the organizing committee, and there are also programs for which several commissioners are responsible. Below that is the opening area, which is growing this year with the participation of a larger number of galleries selected by João Mourão and Luís Silva. the Lisbon Art Hall, which will bring new artists and sets; and Africa in Focus, again curated by Paula Nascimento, who will propose “seductive artistic discoveries” to collectors and lovers of African art.

The 2020 edition of ARCOlisboa, which should have taken place in Cordoaria Nacional from May 14-17 last year, was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and initially forecast that it would take place between May 13-16, 2021.

The fair, which has been held annually in the Portuguese capital since 2016, brought together 71 contemporary art galleries, mainly from Portugal and Spain, in its last edition in 2019, and was visited by around 11,000 people.

ARCOlisboa has asserted itself as a meeting place for artists, collectors, gallery owners, curators and the general public through the participation of museums, galleries and other cultural spaces and institutions linked to the universe of contemporary art in Lisbon.

Portugal, like most countries, has been taking measures since March 2020 to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, which is making it difficult for people to move freely on its territory.

The organizers of the fair hope that the current vaccination program for the population will result in a significant part of the restrictions being lifted by the summer and this will be reflected in the number of foreign tourists visiting Portugal.