According to António Costa Silva | a pandemic can open a “window of opportunity” to combat climate change Coronavirus

The manager António Costa Silva, who at the request of the government prepared the strategy for the recovery of the Portuguese economy for the next decade, said this Monday that the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic could have a positive impact on the defense of the environment.

“The pandemic can open a window of opportunity” in the fight against climate change, but this requires urgent and comprehensive measures that will be adopted at the global level, said António Costa Silva during the “Green Deal” debate [Pacto Ecológico], Pandemic crisis and what’s next? “, Funded by the Goethe-Institut Portugal.

The manager emphasized that in 2020, a year marked by the global pandemic, the global average of pollutant emissions only fell by about 6%.

Regarding the targets set for the European Union (EU) aiming to achieve neutral CO2 emissions by 2050, Costa Silva praised the targets, but believed that “action in a different direction is needed to to get there”.

An idea of ​​the German professor Ottmar Edenhofer, director and chief economist of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, who was of the opinion that the EU is emission-free in 2050 “feasible”, but for that it “must prepare the institutions for this purpose”.

During the online session moderated by Luísa Meireles, Director of Information at Lusa, the expert highlighted the “big challenges” the EU is facing in this area and the importance of giving the rest of the world “clear signals” of the need for investment to give in reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

Sociologist Luísa Schmidt from the Institute of Social Sciences at the University of Lisbon said the European Ecological Pact was “a revolution” and that it was necessary to change “the energy paradigm” as well as energy consumption practices.

Stressing that “fossil fuel subsidies must end”, the researcher pointed out the importance of harnessing technological advances to generate new energies, and expressed hope for the role that younger generations will play in the process .

“There is a younger generation who wants and will push for change,” he said, confirming the other speakers’ idea that this change cannot be made by one country or regional bloc, but must be made at a global level.

Luísa Schmidt pointed to the goal of a climate neutral EU by 2050, arguing that “we have to convince the United States (US) and China to come on board with the same goal” and stressed that there is an impetus for the EU Joe Biden’s victory in the North American elections and given the planet-wide impact of the pandemic that can be capitalized on.

António Costa Silva also pointed to Biden’s victory in the US as a “big window of opportunity” and also mentioned that China – which alone consumes more than 50% of the world’s coal – has committed itself to achieving CO2 neutrality by 2060.

“We need to change the model of economic and social development. The EU can bet very well on the circular economy, ”concluded the university professor.