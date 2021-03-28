Why are there no black referees in Portuguese football? | opinion

Futebol Clube do Porto was the only club that decided not to join the recent initiative to replace the player names on the back of their shirts with the phrase “No Racism”. It was found that the opposition was not because the association is minimizing the fight against the Scourge, but because it understands that these initiatives serve to hide the inability to develop a real anti-discrimination policy, which is due to the lack of it concrete action is evidenced in response to the “case” Marega. This case and the relative impunity of those who provoked it have shown how much remains to be done in the fight against racism in football, and certainly not the most important measure on jerseys.

For example, in the UK, the cradle of sport, we see a lively discussion about ethnic diversity in all areas of the sport king. One of the difficult and controversial issues is that there are few trainers who are not white. The same applies to the referees. In the Premier League, a professional referee who represents minorities, there was only the famous “Uriah Rennie”. And recent voices complain that in 72 referees this season the “BAME” (blacks, Asians and ethnic minorities) are not represented at all, which embarrasses English football.

There is simply no such debate in Portugal. Even with an effort of memory, we cannot remember a single top-notch Portuguese referee whose skin color is different. And that says a lot, if not all, of the concerns of federal leaders and national arbitration over racism. A fact that is just as or even clearer than the visible ethnic diversity of our selection, the Portuguese reference players, the football idols of the last 70 years, the cadres of our clubs, the managers and even the masses of supporters.

In light of this silence, it is important to wonder whether APAF is concerned with the lack of diversity in its membership, or if it only exists for the protectionism of a corporate character of its class typical of those who struggle with living with criticism, which probably contributes to the obvious lack of quality among the national referees, was reflected in the low presence in the Champions League. Worse than the silence of the APAF, just the inaction of the heads of state and the secretary of state for sport, who were concerned with solving the problem of television rights for 2028, but played no role in promoting a policy to effectively combat racism in football.

There are certainly good reasons that justify arbitration as an exception (bad) in the (good) diversity scenario of Portuguese football. But today, in the middle of 2021, we believe that football decision-makers – starting with the association’s arbitration representatives – have an obligation to think about the matter and, before wearing the jersey with this sentence on their back, should check everything was done to ensure that in Portugal the referee’s career is safeguarded by rules and access conditions that make all citizens equal regardless of skin color or club preference.

And because we unfortunately still have a monochromatic presence in this area and this cannot go any further, we will continue to ask ourselves: Why are there no black referees in Portuguese football?

Miguel Brás da Cunha, lawyer

Avelino Oliveira, architect

Luís Folhadela Rebelo, consultant

The authors write according to the new orthographic agreement