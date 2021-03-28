The doctor of Operación Puerto condemns Olympic medals endowed in 1992 | doping

Eufemiano Fuentes, a doctor involved in the world doping scandal known as the “Operación Puerto”, guarantees that medal winners were doped at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona.

This Sunday, Fuentes gave an interview with the Spanish program Lo de Évole – which is guaranteed to be the last he will give – and although he revealed little overall, he said he taught athletes and clubs how to use substances to improve athletic performance on the verge of doping control.

“If I had told you everything, a medal [de Barcelona 92] would fall. They didn’t want problems, they didn’t want to [testes] positive, but they wanted results, ”he said, but without mentioning the names of the athletes who were doped in 1992 – he justified this with“ professional secrecy ”.

Fuentes, who worked with athletics, cycling and soccer players, was arrested and sentenced to prison for receiving blood transfusions, EPA, steroids and growth hormones, among other things.

In cycling and soccer in particular, the doctor has thought about the effort required of the athletes. “I cheated and in return I gave athletes an advantage who are already punished enough with their work. Why don’t you tell the Tour de France to have a smooth day instead of a 200-kilometer stage with seven mountains? In football they play Wednesday and Sunday. This requirement is tough ”.

The clinician believes he committed crimes, but he wasn’t the only one. “I screwed up and don’t know anyone who hasn’t. If you want to improve yourself in sports, you need to look for benefits that are not known at the beginning but are accepted later because they are widely used. What drives the athlete to doping is ambition. When you see them around [a vitória]be tempted to do something more ”.

Fuentes also stated that he learned techniques to evade doping controls while traveling in Eastern Europe, but he guaranteed that he would leave the products he used and … look for new ones. And he explained: “More than drugs, it was serums that we used to delay the feeling of fatigue.”

The doctor finally said that he had received payments from clubs, athletes and associations through an “iron forehead” that did not come from the world of sports.