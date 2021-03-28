The candidacy for coins “will not have the strength” to change cameras, says IL leader | Local authorities

In the first local elections since its inception, the Liberal Initiative (IL) will advance with 50 local candidates, the vast majority on their own lists. In an interview with PÚBLICO, the party leader João Cotrim de Figueiredo assumes that the goal of the Liberals in Lisbon is not only to “take Fernando Medina” – that “can be a good thing” – but also the way politics to make, to change. And in order to “change the system from within”, the MP believes that the PSD / CDS candidacy led by Moedas “will not be strong”.