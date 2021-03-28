Study: The pandemic exacerbated inequalities in the distribution of wealth Covid-19

A study by economist Eugénio Rosa concluded that the economic and social crisis caused by the pandemic was “further exacerbating inequalities in wages and wealth distribution, which were“ huge ”in Portugal before Covid-19 “.

“The severe economic and social crisis caused by the pandemic, which forced the containment and closure of the weakest sectors of the economy with job losses, incomes and company closings, exacerbates the inequalities that are already great in our country before the covid,” it says Study published this Sunday.

In his work, Eugénio Rosa analyzes “the increase in inequality in the distribution of wealth created in the country (GDP – gross domestic product) between workers and capital owners in the period 2008/2019, as well as the low wage inequalities between workers themselves, which are not only gender-specific and it enable employers to acquire even more of the wealth created in the country. “

“It is this context of enormous inequalities that existed before the pandemic that makes the current situation more serious,” says the economist.

Based on national accounts data published by the National Statistics Institute (INE), the researcher who has a PhD in Economics and a PhD from the Higher Institute of Economics and Management (ISEG) believes that the difference between the salaries received by employees and the gross surplus exists between 2008 and 2019, the operating profit of the capital owners increased by 75.6% from 7303 million to 12,828 million euros.

This is because the figure rose to 74,640 in 2008, when the employees 65.454 million euros (36.5% of GDP) in “wages and salaries” and the “owners of the capital” 72.757 million euros (40.6% of GDP ) in gross surplus exploration received million euros (35% of GDP) and 87,468 million euros (41% of GDP) in 2019.

“Between 2008/2019, the total wages and salaries received by workers were 149,957 million euros less than the gross exploration surplus of the capital owners, greatly exacerbating the distribution of the wealth created in our country,” he said, claiming that during that period “the share “Labor” in GDP has fallen from 36.5% to 35% and the proportion of “Capital” has increased from 40.6% to 41% “.

According to Eugénio Rosa, “this disparity in the distribution of wealth created in the country (GDP) is even more evident when one compares the number of employees with the number of“ capital owners ””.

“According to the INE, at the end of 2020 only 222,6000 (4.6% of total employment) were ‘owners of capital’ – referred to as ‘self-employed as employers’ – accounting for 41% of the country’s (GDP), while the number of employees was 4,044,800 (83.2% of total employment) who received only 35% of the country’s wealth created (GDP), ”he says.

In the study, the economist also points to the “great wage inequality” that exists among workers and claims that “companies are taking advantage of this”.

“Portugal is a country with low wages (in 2019, according to Eurostat, labor costs in our country were only 51% of the average for the countries of the European Union and 46% of the countries in the euro area). In addition, there is also a large wage inequality between the workers themselves, imposed by the bosses to increase exploitation, ”he says.

Eugénio Rosa, using the latest available data (with reference to 2018 but published in 2021) on the income of employees of companies sent to the Ministry of Labor, first compares the highest annual income (9th decile) with the highest (1st decile)) and conclude that “the highest gain for men is 3.7 times higher than for men with the lowest gain” and “the gain for women who receive more is 3.6 times higher than for those who earn less ”.

The researcher already compares the income of men with that of women and reports “enormous inequalities”: At the lowest level, the profit of men is 381 euros / year higher than that of women, while at the highest level this difference is 6,127 euros / Year.

When analyzing the most common profit (fashion, i.e. the amount that most workers receive), it was found that women were 8,500 euros / year (607 euros / month) and men 8,881 euros / year (634 euros / month) during the The median was 13,821 euros / year (987 euros / month) for men and 11,891 euros / year (8,849 euros / month) for women.

“The wage differentials between workers themselves and between men and women are being exploited by the owners of capital to increase the exploitation of those who work to increase the proportion of the wealth they create,” says Eugénio Rosa.

This scenario is accompanied by a “deeply unfair” financial policy, he emphasizes.

Examples include the recent case of EDV / Engie, where aggressive tax planning succeeded in avoiding paying 110 million euros in taxes, and the case of non-payment of IRS by retirees in rich countries which resulted in the Swedish finance minister spoke about Portuguese ‘naivety’ ”.