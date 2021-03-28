Rochele Nunes wins silver medal in Tbilisi | Judo

The judoka Rochele Nunes won the silver medal in the +78 kg category at the Grand Slam in Tbilisi, Georgia, the fourth stage of the world route, this Sunday.

After Milica Zabic, Maryna Slutskaya and Yan Wang were eliminated, the Portuguese athlete, 12th in the world rankings, only lost in the final against Chinese Shiyan Xu, 33rd in the rankings, in a match in which she was always at a disadvantage – She suffered a wazari at the beginning of the fight and finally lost to Ippon.

Portugal had already secured a bronze from Joana Ramos as well as positive performances from Catarina Costa (-48 kg) and Joana Crisóstomo (-70 kg) at this Grand Slam and took fifth place in the respective categories.

The performance of Jorge Fonseca, world champion, who fell in the third round against the home athlete Ilia Sulamanidze, was less brilliant.