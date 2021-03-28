Portugal faces England in a panic | Soccer

After the win and a sure representation, the Portuguese U21 team wants to do the same this Sunday (8pm, RTP1) in Ljubljana against England in the second round of Group D. A win against the British can even qualify Rui Jorge’s team for the quarter-finals, depending on what happened in the other game in the group (Switzerland-Croatia at 5pm), but losing won’t be a tragedy for the Portuguese, unlike England reached this European as one of the favorites and immediately lost in their debut game (1-0) against the Swiss.

England, Rui Jorge says, will not be unlike Croatia and have a game plan similar to Portugal. “There are two teams that excel at having the ball to control the game. It’s going to be an interesting fight, we’ll see who has the greatest capacity. At this level it will be interesting that both of them not only have excellent individual values, ”analyzes the Portuguese coach, who turned 47 the day before this game.

Rui Jorge admits that he could make some changes regarding the debut game with the Croatians, where the win was only taken in the second part with a goal from Fábio Vieira, and says the win will be within reach if Portuguese youth plan to follow suit. “This game will be just as difficult. The first game was difficult for us too, but we did well. The game will be easier when we do things well, ”affirmed Rui Jorge.

And is England, full of players with Premier League shots, in a panic with the prospect of being expelled from the “quarters”? His coach Aidy Boothroyd, whose contract is about to expire at the end of the tournament, is aware of the dangers young Englishmen face when confronting Portugal, but is also using the situation as an opportunity to grow. “Everything is part of our development. The players know and we know how important this game is. We’re still here and we’re not going to give up, “said Boothroyd, who was disappointed with his team’s lack of attacking skills against Switzerland.” We’re a team that prides itself on having creative football and scoring goals. But we looked like a blunt instrument and were not like us. “