Over 60,000 school workers were vaccinated against the coronavirus over the weekend

The first weekend devoted to vaccinating school staff came to an end when more than 60,000 preschool and first cycle professionals were vaccinated. A number that may still grow as the final data won’t be updated until Monday morning, the coordinator of the national vaccination plan for Covid-19, Vice Admiral Gouveia e Melo, told the PUBLIC.

The expectations were that it would be possible to vaccinate between 65 and 70,000 teachers and non-teachers, and Gouveia e Melo believes that the final count “will not deviate much from these values”. “There are already more than 60,000 guaranteed,” he said shortly before 8:00 p.m.

During a visit to a vaccination center in the Algarve, where he was accompanying Education Minister Tiago Brandão Rodrigues, the vice-admiral had already said that morning that he was “fairly satisfied” with the “test” carried out this weekend to vaccinate school staff. At the end of the day, the PUBLIC confirmed that “the process went well” although there are points that need to be corrected. “There are things we need to refine and learn, but nothing too negative or too worrying,” he said.

Example: Not all people who should have been contacted for vaccination this weekend were. These cases will be “salvaged” for the next weekend dedicated to vaccinating school staff. This takes place on April 10th and 11th and will already include teachers and non-teachers of other educational levels. Gouveia e Melo had already announced that he would like to have all school staff vaccinated by the end of April, including in secondary education.

Order to rent

During the morning, the vaccination plan coordinator had assumed that staff would need to be hired to ensure that the goals on the table are met, namely to ensure that the 150 vaccination sites to be opened are working and that the goal is also achieved, confirmed by the first one António Costa, who vaccinated 100,000 people a day in April. “It will certainly be necessary to hire health professionals. How many? This is exactly what we are currently investigating, ”he told reporters in the Algarve, who were quoted by the Lusa agency.

The “test” that made up the operation this weekend will help draw a conclusion on this fact added at the time: “This vaccination process of teachers and non-teachers in education is a process that is beyond It obvious that this is also a process of this sample and test to be beneficial for teaching. These conclusions are all combined into results that allow you to more confidently optimize how many people to hire. ”

On the same day that the first round of vaccination for preschool and first cycle staff ended, the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) announced that Portugal had recorded ten deaths and 365 new cases of Covid on Saturday. 19. In total, the country has recorded 820,407 confirmed cases and 16,837 deaths since the pandemic began.

DGS data showed that 15 more people and six fewer were hospitalized in the ICU relative to the previous balance. A total of 633 patients are still in the hospital, 142 of them in the intensive care unit.

Compared to the previous day, 384 more people have been cured, a total of 775,391 people since March 2020. So there are 29 less active cases, which means that 28,179 Portuguese are still dealing with the disease (the lowest number since December 31)) . December). There are 15,602 contacts monitored by the authorities, 198 more than in the last balance. Most of the deaths in this last update were over 80 years old (six deaths were counted in this age group).

The country remains in the green zone of the risk matrix. If the indicators stay in this zone, deflation can continue to advance, but if the country hits the yellow or red zone, the reopening of society and the economy can be stopped or reversed.