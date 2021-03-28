Letters to the director’s opinion

Poveira sweater

Instead of inviting American stylist Tory Burch to visit Póvoa de Varzim, the city council threatens to sue in court for misappropriating the traditional village shirt, which makes it appear Mexican-inspired in its sales catalog. According to Visão, Tory Buch’s design consultant is Portuguese. The advertising for the fantastic sweater only aroused curiosity about this costume and about the community of Poveiro. It is not clear how the Póvoa de Varzim City Council failed to initiate the certification process at the National Institute of Industrial Property in the past. PÚBLICO is to be congratulated on being the first newspaper to report on the funds.

Ademar Costa, Póvoa de Varzim

Once upon a time there was a very furry dog

What I read about the business of buying Groundforce (GF) was very useful and formative for me in the business. I used the teachings of GF and the “GF system” and gave gifts to my children, who long ago asked me to buy them a dog. But the animal they wanted was one of those special animals with a very small pedigree and plenty of curly hair that can fit in a pocket. But these animals cost a lot of money, and the cheapest I found was no less than three dollars. And I didn’t have those savings, far from them.

At that time I used the “GF system” and agreed to the following deal with the owner of the Perro. He gave me the dog and we signed a contract for which I paid him the animal within three years to guarantee my good name on the field as the owner of a transport company (of dogs). As soon as the contract was signed, I took the animal to the clippers, who cut off its flat fur. Now this breed’s fur has a high market value and I easily sold it for two villains. I gave one to the seller and kept the other. A year later, the hair had grown long enough for new scissors and two more shampoos. I paid a second installment and waited for another year. After a new shear, I billed two more bad guys, paid the final installment, and still picked up three bad guys.

It’s called buying a dog with the same coat. Do you understand the system?

Jorge Mónica, Parede

Article by Maria João Marques

Maria João Marques published an article in PUBLIC on March 24th with the title “How do we protect ourselves from covid vaccine refusers?”. First of all, I would like to state that I am in favor of vaccines, that I will receive the vaccine against Covid-19 and that I regard the current pandemic as a serious health risk. I agree with Maria João Marques on this. What I am already questioning is the subliminally conveyed idea of ​​a mandatory vaccine. It is true that Maria João Marques’ reasoning is based on an assumption that seems wrong to me: that vaccines do not spread. For all I believe I know (and if not, I hope to be corrected), the vaccine prevents the disease from developing, but it does not prevent the virus from entering the body or the possibility of contagion. So I think that the idea of ​​Maria João Marques is not supported by science.

José Jorge Abreu, Cascais

Negotiator

Maria João Marques argues in her article that she wants to start a debate about vaccine objectors, but she’s getting off to a bad start. First, it goes without saying that the Negacionists believe neither in the Covid-19 nor in the masks or in the victims and in the end compare the spirit of sacrifice of the Negacionsitas with the resilient Nazis. All he had to do was add that they believe the land is flat for the “crazy” picture to be complete. However, it is not, there are many anti-vaccine people out there who do not deny Covid-19 and those who have been vaccinated are, according to experts, protected but have not ceased to be carriers. All vaccines were approved in an emergency, which means they would not have been in a normal situation. Finally, it does not address the dangers of creating a binding precedent. If Maria João Marques wants to start a debate on the unvaccinated, I think it would be good, but it was good that she started more seriously with so many prejudices that there is no possible debate.

Patrícia Vieira Restaurant Reviews, Penela