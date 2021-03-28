Jerónimo de Sousa warns that the “law brake” has not stopped epidemics or abuses Covid-19

PCP general secretary Jerónimo de Sousa this Sunday accused the government of counting parliament-approved “pennies for social assistance” and warned that the “braking law” did not stop the epidemic or abuses.

In an intervention in the party’s National Youth Day initiative “A Thousand Fights on the Road to April”, held in an open air square in downtown Lisbon, Jerónimo de Sousa alluded to waiting for diplomas to strengthen social support the decision of the President of the Republic.

“The persistence of the epidemic requires a response today that requires further mobilization of funds that continue to be withheld […]This is inconsistent with the government’s stance of counting pennies in the social benefits approved in today’s Assembly of the Republic in an attempt to use the so-called Brake Act to prevent its implementation, ”he criticized.

The PCP General Secretary warned that “however much the government complains to the President of the Republic,” this constitutional rule “has not stopped the epidemic and the government has not been able to stop the abuses”.

“It was one thing and the other that made so many Portuguese people need this social support that the government is now trying to reject it,” he said.