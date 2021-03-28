In defense of the class (personal) opinion

That year, Canadian newspapers mercilessly printed the headline: “The University Uses A Dead Professor To Teach Online”. The unusual then gave way to the unusual. Aaron Ansuini, a student at Concordia University in Montreal, had a shocking discovery: his art history professor was no longer (!). After participating in a digital conference by Prof. Dr. François-Marc Gagnon, the student looked up his e-mail to ask him a question, and when he went to the institutional page, he saw the obituary: “Gagnon (1935-2019) – a great educator”. It could be fake news, but it isn’t.