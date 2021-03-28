Homeless: Watch the Goods Disappear and Start Again with Only the Clothes On Your Back Report

Three weeks ago, M., almost 52 years old, was without any assets he had. He has lived on the streets of Porto since he was twelve and had to start over several times over the course of four decades. At the entrance of the building where he is staying, he also keeps everything he collects, clothes and everything he needs to take shelter at night. As a rule, it does not leave the place it used as a base. But a few days ago he had to be gone for an afternoon. When he arrived there was nothing he left behind. To this day he doesn’t know who took his things with him. He had little time to think about it. The main goal was to collect the minimum to spend another night on the street.