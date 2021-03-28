Do we spend the same time on whites and blacks? | Social Sciences in Public (LII) Analysis

The time we devote to the tasks of our daily life has a profound psychological meaning. In addition, it is an important key to interpreting social behavior. The centrality of time in social life was captured from Greek mythology at a young age. The god Cronos would have the power to control time and rule the limits of the finitude of the fate of the universe. The origin of the word “chronometer”, which is used to describe the instrument for measuring time, lies in its name.

The finiteness of life underscores one of the most fundamental characteristics of our relationship with time: scarcity. In fact, time is a very scarce resource that can be saved, wasted, or invested. Time is therefore a very valuable resource. We invest in the activities that interest us most and the people we value most. The wisdom of the people recognizes these qualities. An example of this recognition is the phrase, “You are not giving me the attention I deserve.” The word “attention” is synonymous with dedicated time, as a more dramatic version shows: “You spend all your time working and there is nothing left for the family.” Finally, a more comparative version reveals the psychosocial meaning of time: “They value work more than family.”

These examples show that people understand well the implicit meaning of the time they spend with other people. The time invested in a person shows how much they are valued. In this sense, time can be understood as a social value.

The analogy between time and social value leads us to a popular saying the origin of which is attributed to Benjamin Franklin and which is reproduced in different cultures, probably because it was internalized in capitalist thought: “Time is money.” This analogy is very well represented in the literature, as in the satirical fable The Seller of Time by the Catalan writer Fernando Trías de Bes.The structuring role of time also plays a role in labor relations, in which the remuneration at least on the salary is equivalent to working hours corresponds, although this equivalence is not always adequately proven.

Recent research in the field of social psychology has shown that time is more valuable than money in order to organize our lives and give them meaning. For example, a consolidated line of research on the subject has found that people who prefer to have more time to have more money turn out to be happier than those who prefer time to money. Likewise, people who spend more time than money on voluntary activities have higher levels of psychological wellbeing. This phenomenon has had a real impact on civil society activities – for example, the Catholic association Graal in Portugal set up the Zeitbank to organize voluntary actions using “time – not the euro – as a basis for negotiation”.

Since time is a social resource, it is likely that your investment will be selective, that is, the time we devote to a person will depend on the social group to which they belong. This possibility changes the psychological meaning of time for the relationships between different social groups and makes the study of your investment more complex, meaningful and effective.

First impressions

The first impressions we make of people we have just met are important for the quality of future social relationships. One of the fundamental questions is whether the time we invest in making an impression on a person depends on traits that we can identify at first glance, such as gender, skin color or other information that we think is relevant. We know that the time invested in a person is motivated by how much they are socially valued.

In the social psychology field of our group behavior, a long body of research has shown that one of the main criteria by which we assign value to other people is information about the social groups to which they belong. Again, one of the most important characteristics in assessing the social worth of the group is the color of the skin of its members.

We then tried to find out whether whites spend more time making impressions on whites than on blacks. We analyzed this possibility in a research program that we carried out at the Institute of Social Sciences at the University of Lisbon. The results were published in one of the most important scientific journals in the field of social psychology, the Bulletin for Personality and Social Psychology. In four experiments carried out in psychology laboratories, we presented Portuguese and Brazilian university students with several photos of people they did not know. We made sure to select photos of people who were rated as equivalent in several aspects important to human perception, such as facial expression and physical attractiveness. The only difference was the skin color of the people photographed: half of the photos were of white people; the other half of the blacks.

The first impressions we make of people we have just met are important for the quality of future social relationships.

The results of all studies showed that participants invested more time making impressions on whites than on blacks. We called this phenomenon “intergroup bias in investing time”. This phenomenon also occurred in Portugal and Brazil, it occurred in both men and women and was not related to the age of the participants.

In order to draw conclusions about the significance of the results obtained, we carried out several more detailed analyzes.

First, we analyzed whether the selective time spent reflected participants’ desire not to express biased opinions, that is, the quickest responses might just indicate that participants were trying to avoid negative impressions of blacks. Our analyzes indicated that this explanation was inadequate, since most of the time invested in forming impressions in whites (versus blacks) was not motivated by the participants’ desire to avoid negative impressions.

We asked a new question, which was whether the selective time spent could be related to the tendency to homogenize people from other groups, i.e., since the participants were white university students, the lower time spent in black people could reflect the mere perception that these people were are very similar to each other. In this case, the impression formed on one black person would have been generalized to other black people, which could have facilitated the process of forming impressions on the whole group and, therefore, generated faster reactions. A detailed analysis of the results has shown that this possibility is not sufficient to explain the selective expenditure of time.

Finally, we considered whether the results could be better explained by the hypothesis of the social value of time, that is, we tried to check whether the selective investment of time is related to the implicit prejudice against blacks and to biological racism based on this assessment was judged on beliefs. in a supposed biological hierarchy among human groups.

The results were instructive. The participants with the most implicit racial bias (that is, who displayed a negative judgment of which they were not fully aware) were those who invested more time in forming impressions with whites than blacks. In addition, the selective expenditure of time was greater in people who believed more strongly in the existence of a biological hierarchy between human groups (see graph below).

The most consistent explanation for our findings was, therefore, that the selective investment of time in favor of white people reflected some form of implicit discrimination and could implicitly contribute to amplifying inequalities without its social effects being easily perceived and without self-criticism or censorship from others wake up.

The social impact of selective time investment

Our studies have raised new questions about the limits and scope of selective time investments, especially as this selectivity can have significant social consequences for the quality of life of members of social minority groups, especially blacks. We asked whether this phenomenon would occur in more diverse social contexts, such as health care and schooling. To answer these questions, we at ICS-ULisboa are conducting a research program entitled The Reach and Importance of Time Distortions in Racial Social Relationships, which is funded by the Foundation for Science and Technology.

The studies we have carried out have shown that selective time investments are made in sensitive areas of social life. For example, previous studies have shown that interviews with white candidates for a job take longer than interviews with black candidates, which can be critical to the company’s selection results. In the health sector, the results of a doctoral thesis conducted in Brazil showed that medical consultations in a health center were longer for white patients than for blacks.

Time selectivity can have significant social consequences for the quality of life of members of social minority groups, especially blacks José Fernandes (archive)

In Portugal, the research program asks to what extent the selective expenditure of time influences the quality of care for white and black people in different social contexts. A positive answer to this question can contribute to a better understanding of the nature, causes and consequences of many implicit and unconscious discriminatory processes, but can have irreversible social effects on the lives of black people, such as the selective investment of time in different contexts, as in the case health care and in the teacher-student relationship.

