Direct Selling: A Pandemic Opportunity Megaphone

The year 2020 will be marked in history as the year of the Covid-19 pandemic. Everyone was affected and all business areas suffered in one way or another. Even so, there were sectors that showed greater adaptability and were able to adapt to a changing reality by the minute, such as direct selling. A strong and prosperous industry that has a turnover of more than 209 million euros in Portugal and, according to data from Seldia (European Direct Selling Association), offers a business opportunity to more than 205,000 independent dealers in our country.

But many ask, “What about direct selling?” And it is important to clarify: direct selling is a system of marketing consumer goods and services that are carried out outside of a fixed commercial establishment through a personalized demonstration directly to the consumer by a representative of the company that sells them. It is based on personal contact between sellers and buyers. Sellers are typically referred to as a consultant, distributor, or direct sales agent.

Although direct selling is backed by something priceless like human relationships, the social distancing that the pandemic has forced has not caught on. According to the latest entrepreneurship study developed by Amway in 2020, 57% of the more than 23,000 respondents worldwide said they would be interested in starting their own business. In this scenario, direct sales is a hybrid micro-business model that offers people the opportunity to earn extra income regardless of their academic background or work experience, with the associated benefits such as flexible hours and independence, a very initial investment dip and opportunity to continue to work in other areas.

It also has several advantages from a consumer perspective as it makes it easier to purchase quality products, saves time and travel, a situation that has become even more relevant since last year. In addition, companies offer satisfaction guarantees with the right to cancel the purchase if the product does not meet expectations, thus guaranteeing the trust between seller and customer.

In addition, this business area in Portugal is fully supported by the Portuguese Direct Selling Institute, which ensures transparency in commercial transactions between direct selling agents and consumers. All companies that are members of the association are subject to a European code of conduct that is binding on the European Union due to the industry’s commitment to ethical business practices and consumer protection, as well as its determination to ensure the equality and consistency of the codes in all areas.

In an environment of economic and professional uncertainty such as this, direct selling has become for many people, in terms of their personal and professional development, an option for various citizens in society who are actively seeking employment.

That trend is confirmed by Amway, currently the world’s largest direct selling company according to DSN Global 100, which just announced global sales of $ 8.5 billion in 2020, up 2% year over year. Present in more than 100 countries and territories, the company has increased its investments in research and development, as well as in the manufacture of products, especially food, to meet the specific needs of consumers over the course of 2020.

The persistence of direct selling companies in the marketplace will likely be the best indicator of their success as it requires innovation and constant adaptation to consumer needs and trends and has clearly reinforced that certainty.