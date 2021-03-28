Dani Olmo saves Spain at the last moment | Soccer

Spain secured their first victory (1: 2) in the European football qualification phase for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this Sunday in Georgia and ended the turnaround with the fall of the substance with the fall of Dani Olmo. who counted on the complicity of goalkeeper Giorgi Loria, was badly beaten in the capital offer.

Spain avoided falling further after conceding an equal (1-1) draw with Greece in the opening round, although they still have a lot of work to do in Group B, which is currently leading by four points, Sweden, today Evening faces Kosovo.

Georgia scored first from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (44 ‘) but Spain faced Ferran Torres (56’) and faced a tense final that was facilitated by the goal from Olmo (90 + 2 ‘).

In the afternoon games, France and England had no problem beating Kazakhstan and Albania 2-0 on their trips to Astana and Tirana respectively. After drawing with Ukraine, France led Group D on their debut by four points, waiting for the clashes of the night. Dembelé (19 ‘) and Maliy (44’ on bp) decided the game in the first half.

England put less pressure on the game against Albania, Group I, with a goal from Harry Kane (38 ‘) and Mount (63’), which led the Polish group Paulo Sousa with six points.

Also noteworthy is the loss to Denmark, which devastated Moldova 8-0 in Group F, with five goals in the first half (between 19 and 39 minutes) and three in the second.

After the 3-0 defeat in Germany, Iceland lost again on the trip to Armenia and gave in to goals from Barseghyan (53 ‘) and Bayramyan (74’) in the second part.