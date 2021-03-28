Covid-19: UN criticizes excessive vaccine stocks in rich countries and calls for sharing | Coronavirus

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, this Sunday criticized the excessive storage of vaccines against Covid-19 by the industrialized countries and again called for exchanges with the rest of the world, the only way to overcome the pandemic.

“The very unfair system of vaccine distribution in the world strikes me as very worrying,” Guterres said in an interview that aired on Canadian television CBC this Sunday.

“It is in everyone’s interest to ensure, as quickly and fairly as possible, that the whole world is vaccinated and that vaccines are considered a public good worldwide,” he asked.

The United Nations Secretary-General accused rich countries of stockpiling vaccines that go beyond the needs of their people.

“We urge developed countries to share some of the vaccines they buy,” he said, pointing out that “in many cases more have been bought than needed”.

Guterres regretted that Covax’s international vaccine distribution system, which serves the most disadvantaged countries, is in “trouble” for Covax due to vaccine stocks, export restrictions and lack of funds.

For the UN Secretary-General, leaving the pandemic depends on “the ability to vaccinate the world’s population as quickly as possible” and called for a “G20-driven mechanism to introduce a global vaccination plan”.

When asked about the possible introduction of vaccination passports, António Guterres was very careful and pointed out that before any decision a “serious discussion to ensure the fairness” of the measure and to ensure an “effective global cooperation in the form of vaccines” had to take place “.

“The worst thing would be that some countries have passports and others don’t. It would be devastating if people could move around in the developed world but not in the developing world, ”he said.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused at least 2,777,761 deaths worldwide, attributable to more than 126.6 million cases of infection. This emerges from a report by the French agency AFP.

In Portugal, 16,837 people died from 820,407 confirmed cases of infection. This emerges from the latest bulletin of the Directorate-General for Health.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus discovered in Wuhan, a city in China, in late 2019.