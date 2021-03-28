Covid-19: ten deaths and 365 cases. Portugal remains in the green zone of the “traffic light” of the deflation coronavirus

This Saturday, Portugal recorded ten deaths and 365 new cases of Covid-19. In total, the country has recorded 820,407 confirmed cases and 16,837 deaths since the pandemic began. The data, which refer to the whole of Saturday, was published by DGS that Sunday.

In relation to the previous balance, there are 15 more people in the hospital and six fewer in the intensive care unit. A total of 633 patients are still in the hospital, 142 of them in the intensive care unit. The number of hospitalized patients (both in the ward and in the intensive care unit) rose slightly on Saturday after falling for the past five consecutive days. The number of patients in the intensive care unit decreased for 40 consecutive days through Wednesday. However, on Thursday there was a slight increase in this indicator when another patient was enrolled in these units. In the days that followed, and up until that Saturday, there was a decrease in the number of patients requiring this care.

Compared to the previous day, 384 more people have been cured, a total of 775,391 people since March 2020. So there are 29 less active cases, which means that 28,179 Portuguese are still dealing with the disease (the lowest number since December 31)) . December). There are 15,602 contacts monitored by the authorities, 198 more than in the last balance.

Most of the deaths in the last update were over 80 years old (six deaths were recorded in this age group). Two deaths have also been recorded in people between the ages of 70 and 79, one in the 60 to 69 age group and the other in the 50 to 59 age group. Data from the DGS report shows that 8,838 of the total recorded deaths are men and 7,999 are women. Of the 16,837 people who have died of Covid-19 in Portugal so far, 11,100 were over 80 years old, which corresponds to 65.9%.

Land remains in the “green zone”

The country remains in the green zone of the risk matrix. The matrix squares that we insert at the top of this article determine the progress (or retreat) of the various stages of deflation and combine the incidence of the virus (the number of cases per 100,000 population) with the portability index Rt (the number of cases of infection to which a person with Covid-19 leads). If the indicators stay in the green, deflation can continue to advance, but if the country hits the yellow or red zone, the reopening of society and the economy can be stopped or reversed.

There have been no changes in either indicator in the past two days. The national portability index (Rt) is 0.93 and the continent’s Rt is 0.92. The 14-day incidence per hundred thousand people is 75.7 new cases when the whole country is taken into account – the continent has a slightly lower value: 66.8 new cases per 100,000 people.

North with 30% of new cases

Most of the new cases were registered in the north (112 new infections, equivalent to 30.6%) and in the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region (107 cases, equivalent to 29.3%). The north remains the region with the highest number of accumulated cases: there are 330,223 confirmed cases and 5300 deaths (three in 24 hours). The Lisbon and Tagus Valley is the second: there are 310,912 infection reports and 7,120 deaths from Covid-19 (six in 24 hours) – and it is the region in the country with the highest number of deaths.

Portugal remains the European Union (EU) country with the lowest Covid-19 incidence rate. This comes from the latest data released on Thursday March 25th by the European Center for Disease Control (ECDC) in the EU (acronym in English).

The government will only decide to postpone the deconefinition plan to the next stage, which is scheduled for April 5th on 1st (Thursday), announced the Minister of State and the Presidency, Mariana Vieira da Silva, at a press conference after the meeting this Friday by the Council of Ministers.